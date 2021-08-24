 Hilltop with the Lid Off returns to Allentown, bringing free music, art, vendors, and more | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Hilltop with the Lid Off returns to Allentown, bringing free music, art, vendors, and more

By

click to enlarge 2019 Hilltop with the Lid Off - PHOTO: MATT DAYAK
Photo: Matt Dayak
2019 Hilltop with the Lid Off
After having to skip a year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Hilltop with the Lid Off festival is returning this year with more festivities than before. The event was launched in 2019 and is about celebrating Allentown and the Hilltop, a term given to a coalition of 11 South Pittsburgh neighborhoods and Mt. Oliver borough.

Led by the real estate investment company RE360, with the help of original event organizer Commonwealth Press, Hilltop with the Lid Off will present hours of live music, art, food, and more, all free and open to the public. Taking place Sat., Aug. 28 in a warehouse space owned by RE360, the evening includes four headlining bands, and a long list of vendors.

“Not being able to hold the event in 2020 was disappointing,” says RE360 director of operations Ben Prisbylla, “But everyone is ready to get out after a year of no events and we are ready to build upon the success of the 2019 event to make this year's event even better. Allentown is this amazing little gem of a community right in the middle of the city, and we want to show it off to everyone.”


RE360 marketing director Erin Shetler says organizers added “more local makers to feature along with artists” compared to the 2019 event. Guests will find food by the pop-up Moonlit Burgers and the PGH Crepes Truck, and adult beverages by Arlington Beverage Club, Wigle Whiskey, and Inner Groove Brewing, as well as coffee by Redstart Roasters. Also featured are various small businesses and artists selling clothing, ceramics, jewelry, and more.

“We hope to grow this for the event in the future,” adds Shetler.

In addressing concerns over hosting in-person events when COVID-19 cases are once again rising, Shetler assures that the event is happening “outside and in open air spaces,” and that organizers are following “current state and CDC Guidelines.”

“This is a community event that brings the Allentown and surrounding neighborhoods together,” says Shetler. “Having it this year is something that the community is looking forward to.”
Hilltop with the Lid Off. 4-9 p.m. 829 Industry St., Allentown. Free. facebook.com/re360llc/events

