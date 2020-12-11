Hilltop Coffee opens, Cinderlands Beer expands, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Hilltop Coffee
2400 Arlington Ave., Arlington. hilltopcoffepgh.wixsite.com
On Dec. 12, Hilltop Coffee will open in Arlington on Pittsburgh’s South Side for takeout. The cafe will serve coffee using beans from local roastery Creative Coffee & Supply, tea, pastries from 305° Bakery, and more.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection
2101 Smallman St., Strip District. finewineandgoodspirits.com
Fine Wine & Good Spirits is celebrating its grand opening in the new Strip District Terminal with a 10% discount on in-store spirits, wine, and accessories. The premium collection features luxury and hard-to-fine bottles.
Other tenants in The Terminal include a beer hall and golf instruction facility.
Announcements
Prantl’s Bakery
prantlsbakery.com
Westmoreland will soon have burnt almond tortes in its midst, according to TribLive. The owner of the bakery, Joe Cugliari, hopes to have the new location open before Christmas.
Pusadee’s Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com
After the announcement of Pennsylvania’s new COVID-19 restrictions, Pusadee’s Garden has pushed its opening date, originally Dec. 15, to Jan. 5.
Fresh Fest
freshfestdigifest.com
Fresh Fest, the nation’s first Black brewfest, has found a new location for its 2021 event: the SouthSide Works. In a press release, organizer of the fest Day Bracey says that the move will allow for more creativity, innovation, and inclusivity.
Fresh Fest #Refresh21 Festival is currently set for Aug. 14, 2021.
Cinderlands Beer Co.
cinderlands.com
In an Instagram post, Cinderlands Beer Co. announced that it will be expanding to Wexford. No dates have been set.
The brewery already has two locations in Pittsburgh: Cinderlands Warehouse in the Strip District and Cinderlands Foederhouse in Lawrenceville.
Scratch & Co. + Bar Botanico
4325 Butler St., Lawrenceville. barbotanico.com; scratchandcopgh.com
Fans of Scratch & Co. in Troy Hill no longer have to trek “up the mountain,” as the restaurant puts it, for their delicious eats. This winter, Scratch is teaming up with Bar Botanico in Lawrenceville, providing the cocktail bar with sandwiches, comfort food, and more, all season long.