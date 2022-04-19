 Hill District Thelma Lovette YMCA celebrates turning 10 with rooftop party, open house | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Hill District Thelma Lovette YMCA celebrates turning 10 with rooftop party, open house

By

click to enlarge The Hill District’s Thelma Lovette YMCA
The Hill District’s Thelma Lovette YMCA
The Hill District’s Thelma Lovette YMCA celebrates its 10th birthday this week, capping off a decade of offering community services, including before- and after-school programming, wellness classes, youth sports programs, and more.

On Thu., April 21, the organization will host a “10 Year Rooftop Celebration,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at pittsburghymca.org/thelmalovette or at the door.

The party will include live music by the Bill Henry Band, voted the Best R&B Band by Pittsburgh City Paper readers in 2021. The ATU Food Truck, operated by the Athletic Trauma Unit, will be selling “food that is healthy as well as tasty.” Drinks will be provided by Hop Farm Brewing in Lawrenceville, and the Clink ‘92 Bar Truck will have wine and soft drinks.

There will also be a community open house on Sat., April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free activities include a family swim, exercise classes, cycling events, youth programs, and health assessments.


The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Thelma Lovette YMCA has 1,200 members, down from 1,500-1,700 before COVID, but “all branches are steadily rebuilding their memberships. Thelma Lovette YMCA has had the highest rate of return members and new members, said Carolyn Grady, chief development officer of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh.”

In 2012, the Thelma Lovette YMCA was built and dedicated to the famous Pittsburgher, Thelma Lovette.

Lovette, a political and civil rights activist, was heavily involved with the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh before her passing in 2014. According to a press release, during her time with the YMCA, Lovette became the first woman to serve on both the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh and Centre Avenue YMCA boards. She also started a club for high school girls that provided service and volunteer activities and began the Healthy Living Group for stroke victims.

Outside of her work with the YMCA, the release says Lovette was an early supporter of the Freedom House Ambulance Service, which paved the way for modern EMS services, the first Black social worker at Mercy Hospital, and a 35-year Democratic committee member. She was also chosen as a Community Hero for the Western Pennsylvania leg of the 1996 Summer Olympic Torch relay, which she ran at age 80.
10 Year Rooftop Celebration. 6-9 p.m. Thu., April 21. 2114 Centre Avenue, Hill District. $20. pittsburghymca.org/thelmalovette

Community Open House. 9-1 p.m. Sat., April 23. 2114 Centre Avenue, Hill District. Free. Activities include a family swim, exercise classes, cycling events, youth programs, and health assessments. pittsburghymca.org/thelmalovette

Trending

Speaking of Thelma Lovette Ymca , Hill District

Everything you need to know about Pittsburgh's April 5 special election

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Everything you need to know about Pittsburgh's April 5 special election

Salem’s Market & Grill selected to open grocery store in Hill District's Centre Heldman Plaza

By Amanda Waltz

The Ramadan buffet at Salem’s Market & Grill

After two explosions in Pittsburgh, police searching for vehicle allegedly involved

By Ryan Deto

After two explosions in Pittsburgh, police searching for vehicle allegedly involved

August Wilson House debuts "August in August" virtual community festival

By Jordan Snowden

August Wilson House debuts "August in August" virtual community festival
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in crosshairs of banned book movement

By Ariana Figueroa

LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in crosshairs of banned book movement

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party results in multiple deaths, injuries

By Lisa Cunningham

The scene of a mass shooting in Pittsburgh on Sun., April 17, 2022

Wilkinsburg officer strikes protester during demonstration against police brutality

By Jared Wickerham

Officer Seth Taylor of the Wilkinsburg police department strikes a protester at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street.
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 13-19, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Officer Seth Taylor of the Wilkinsburg police department strikes a protester at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street.

Wilkinsburg officer strikes protester during demonstration against police brutality

By Jared Wickerham

The scene of a mass shooting in Pittsburgh on Sun., April 17, 2022

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party results in multiple deaths, injuries

By Lisa Cunningham

LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in crosshairs of banned book movement

LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in crosshairs of banned book movement

By Ariana Figueroa

Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation