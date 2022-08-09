Highland Park Pool closes for the season after weekend mudslide | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Highland Park Pool in Pittsburgh

The Highland Park Pool will remain closed for the rest of the 2022 season, city officials announced today, after Saturday’s heavy rain caused the pool to fill with mud.

“After assessing the amount of mud in both the kiddie pool and main pool, it became clear that the mud could not be handled without having to drain the pool first," read a city release. "Upon further inspection, two of the three large water filter tanks will need a complete replacement before the pool can be refilled."

The repairs required are “extensive and labor-intensive” according to the release, and won’t be complete before the end of this summer.

The public pools closest to Highland Park are Bloomfield Pool, Magee Pool, Ammon Pool, and Schenley Pool, the city notes, and effective tomorrow, Wed., Aug. 10, the Bloomfield Pool will start lap swim at 11 a.m. to make up for the loss of Highland Park’s extra hour of lap swim time.

CitiParks says its website has the most up-to-date information on Pittsburgh’s public pools.