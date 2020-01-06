High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

click to enlarge Screencap from a video posted to Twitter by @MikeElk

They were holding these anti-Semitic signs earlier pic.twitter.com/c2JOkiGbqU — Mike Elk (@MikeElk) January 4, 2020

This nazi was my highschool substitute teacher. Once in history class he asked me if I was Jewish and when I said yes he didn’t make eye contact with me again. https://t.co/q46J7aUiiR — Bella Roberts (@bellaanddabeast) January 5, 2020

