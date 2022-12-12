HHC vs THC: Top 10 Reasons To Try HHC Carts





Early on, when HHC was a relatively new cannabinoid and it first hit the scene, there was a fair amount of confusion about its potency, benefits, and effects. Now that we’ve all become more familiar with HHC over the past few years and understand how this all-natural hemp-derived cannabinoid works, many of you are probably wondering how it compares to some of your favorite cannabinoids. Is HHC stronger than delta 8? Does it give you focus and energy like delta 10? What about HHC vs. THC? How does it compare to one of the most potent compounds ever? We’ll focus on that last one and give you the top ten reasons to try HHC carts.

Since the legalization of hemp, we’ve been inundated with new cannabinoids. How do you tell the difference between one to the other?

The market has introduced us to many new compounds and products in the last few years, with HHC carts quickly rising to the top. Sure, there’s a healthy debate in many states right now about the legality of many of these compounds, and many state legislators continue to fearmonger, but for the most part, when it comes to the world of hemp, we’re winning. These days we can feel buzzed, focused, relaxed, and chill — best of all, we can do it legally. And it feels so good. So, let’s see how HHC compares to the classics like THC and learn the best reasons to try an HHC cartridge.

What Is HHC?

Hexahydrocannabinol, according to the research, is one of over a hundred cannabinoids present in the hemp plant, though it’s nowhere near as dominant as THC or CBD. HHC isn’t precisely a new cannabinoid, as science — or, more appropriately, a scientist discovered it over 80 years ago. In the 1940s, chemist Roger Adams first found it when he combined hydrogen with THC. But over the years, it was largely forgotten — until 2018, when Congress signed the Farm Bill into law and legalized hemp.

With hemp now legal, the cannabis industry had a new avenue for retail sales. Consumers soon had a slew of new and exciting — and buzzy — cannabinoid products available to them. While HHC is a potent compound that does give users a high, it's not nearly as potent as delta 9 THC. According to most research, HHC is roughly 80% as potent as traditional cannabis and 30-40% stronger than delta 8, making it an exciting next-level compound. Its psychoactivity is nothing to brush aside if user reports are to be believed.

With a new, legal, psychoactive cannabinoid growing in prevalence throughout the market, HHC began to appear in a variety of products, including:

HHC edibles

HHC oils

HHC vape products

HHC flower

HHC dabs & concentrates

Making HHC: How Is HHC Produced?

HHC, like THC and CBD before it, is an all-natural compound extracted from hemp. But, like many lesser-known cannabinoids — delta 8, delta 10, THCH, THCP — it’s produced in tiny, minute quantities. The amount of HHC in hemp is so little that it’s not enough to extract and sell on the consumer market. But manufacturers can reproduce how it’s made in a lab. Like most cannabinoids, HHC begins from CBG-A (cannabigerolic acid). When CBG-A is placed under intense heat, it transforms into CBD, CBG, or numerous other compounds. CBD is then converted into HHC. Today, cannabinoid conversions can occur in a lab, as shown in this study, creating all-natural compounds.

Vaping HHC: What’s an HHC Cart?

HHC carts are among the most sought-after products on the market today. While many consumers enter the vape market via disposable vapes or vape pens — pre-filled pens that you throw out when finished — more and more people are turning to vape carts. HHC carts are cylindrical devices that come pre-filled with different vape juice flavors. They attach to a 510-compatible battery — a rechargeable battery device — that heats the liquid. While the upfront investment is significant, the long-term savings, coupled with the better flavor and experience, make it worth it.

Carts also include several other essential features, including:

A CHAMBER, which comes pre-filled with vape liquid,

An ATOMIZER which heats the vape liquid, converting it into an aerosol,

A MOUTHPIECE for inhaling,

And an optional BUTTON for initiating the heating process.

Not all cart devices have a button. Some work through inhalation alone.

What Are The Benefits of Smoking HHC Carts?

HHC carts have a bolder, more intense flavor than HHC disposable vapes. That’s because the device is more attuned to vaping needs, whereas the disposable is meant for quick and easy use. Moreover, vaping cartridges are an excellent option if you want to enjoy the psychotropic high of HHC. Why, you might ask? Well, it's because HHC vape oil absorbs much faster and at a rate higher than all other methods of hemp consumption. For example, eating an edible can take hours before you feel high. And who wants to wait hours?

Inhaling vaporized HHC doesn't take hours, though. That's because vape products don't have to go through your liver and kidneys. When you vape HHC or any cannabinoid, it goes directly to your bloodstream for a quick buzz. Who doesn't love that?

The Benefits of Vaping HHC Carts: Bioavailability

Research proves that this may be true as well. According to several studies, HHC most likely has a higher bioavailability when vaped or inhaled, especially when compared to edibles. Your body absorbs so much more HHC when you vape it. For example, we're thinking of at least one study that looked at THC's bioavailability when vaped and eaten. Researchers found a significant difference — vaped THC was absorbed in a rate of 20% to around 5% for edibles. Despite the focus of this study being to analyze the bioavailability of THC as opposed to HHC, we can pretty much compare the results favorably.

What Are The Effects of HHC? Does HHC Get You High?

Most hemp-derived cannabinoids, even those synthesized from CBD like HHC, contain a very controlled, pre-measured dose. HHC vape carts, on the other hand, offer consumers a way to customize dose strengths to fit their needs completely. Users can also purchase it in various potency levels, ranging as low as 25mg per cart or bottle of juice to over 4000mg, depending on the source. While HHC isn’t as strong as delta 9, it’s much more potent than delta 8 and delta 10, so you can still vary the strength and longevity of the high by changing your dose.

So, Does HHC Get You High

Of course, with the legalization of hemp and cannabinoids that give you a high, everyone wants to know about HHC. Does it get you high? Or is HHC, like CBD, a wellness product with little psychoactivity? The good news is that if you want a more substantial buzz that lasts longer, HHC will get you high. You can vape a higher-dose HHC product for a strong buzz, or, conversely, it is also an excellent cannabinoid for those who prefer to micro-dose.

But where does HHC sit among the pantheon of other psychotropic compounds? Measuring it against delta 9 THC (cannabis), we can see that HHC holds its own. Take a look below:

If delta 9 THC is our BASELINE,

Then HHC is 80% as strong as delta 9 THC,

And delta 8 is 50% as strong as delta 9 THC.

Delta 10 is 35% as strong as delta 9 THC,

While CBD and CBG are not psychoactive.

On the other hand, THCO is 3X more potent than delta 9 THC,

And delta 11 is 7.5X more potent than delta 9 THC.

Delta 9 THCH is 25X more potent than delta 9 THC,

And TCHP is 33X more potent than delta 9 THC.

Does HHC Have Any Other Benefits?

HHC products like HHC carts have benefits that go beyond the buzz. Like its cousin, delta 9, studies show it also offers users many wellness benefits. Both compounds are similar, as more studies show, in that they help users relax, de-stress, calm down, and more. The difference is that HHC’s benefits, like its buzz, are roughly only 80% as potent. For many users, though, that is plenty strong.

HHC offers users the following wellness benefits:

Stress relief

Anxiety relief

Relaxation

Insomnia relief

Pain relief

Nausea relief

Appetite stimulation

HHC carts and other products sold in stores are not designated as medicine and have not been tested or approved. They are not intended to diagnose or treat any illness, injury, or disease.

How Does HHC Compare to THC? HHC vs. THC Explained

While HHC and the many products such as HHC carts available on the market today are unique in their own right, the compound is similar to others in many ways. Research shows that this cannabinoid has a similar base structure to others, such as THC and delta 8. At the same time, according to many user reports, the effects are almost identical to many other compounds too.

Still, HHC isn’t identical to anything else you can purchase, and it is easily identifiable when caped or ingested. So how does HHC compare to traditional cannabinoids like THC or newer hemp-derived compounds like delta 8 and delta 10? Let’s explore!

HHC vs. THC: Roger Adam’s Discovery Takes on Cannabis

HHC and THC, or delta 9 THC, are more alike than they are different. Both cannabinoids give users a strong, intense psychoactive high — and the buzz is fierce no matter which way you ingest the compound. Moreover, both offer many wellness benefits, helping users by enhancing their moods, increasing sleep, settling their stomachs, and more.

Delta 9 THC interacts with both receptors in the endocannabinoid system. It hits your CB1 receptors in the nervous system and your CB2 receptors throughout the rest of your body, including your immune system. That’s why so many people use THC for its wellness benefits. On the other hand, HHC lacks the double bond found in THC. It’s a slight difference, with huge effects. The lack of a double bond stops HHC from interacting with the ECS as strongly as THC, dulling its wellness benefits.

How does HHC compare to delta-9 THC? Take a look at the list below:

Both HHC and THC offer users a euphoric psychoactive effect.

THC’s high is 30% stronger than HHC’s.

THC’s high is more potent because it has a double bond on the ninth carbon chain.

HHC has no bonds.

Both have wellness benefits, including stress relief, pain relief, rest, and relaxation.

THC offers more powerful effects overall.

HHC vs. Delta 8: Hemp Cannabinoids Duke It Out

Much like delta 9 THC, delta 8 is a psychoactive cannabinoid that offers users a series of wellness benefits. As one might imagine, it has a double bond present on its eighth carbon chain, whereas HHC has no bond. The structural difference between HHC and delta 8 makes HHC stronger and delta 8 more relaxing.

How does HHC compare to delta 8? Take a look at the list below:

Both HHC and delta 8 offer users a euphoric psychoactive effect.

Delta 8’s high is 30% less potent than HHC’s.

Delta 8’s high is less potent because it has a double bond on the eighth carbon chain.

HHC has no bonds.

HHC vs. Delta 10: Energy vs. Calm

Delta 10 is a unique cannabinoid, especially among the deltas, as it gives users a mild psychotropic high. It opposes HHC, a psychoactive cannabinoid that produces a relaxing high. Despite its weak buzz, delta 10 offers energy, focus, and bursts of creative thought so intense as to surpass anything in other compounds.

How does HHC compare to delta 10? Take a look at the list below:

Both HHC and delta 10 offers users a euphoric psychoactive effect.

Delta 10’s high is 50-65% less potent than HHC’s.

Delta 10 gives users energy, focus, and enhanced creativity and creative thought.

Delta 10’s high is less potent, and its effects differ because it has a double bond on the tenth carbon chain.

HHC has no bonds.

Is HHC Legal?

HHC, the all-natural, hemp-derived cannabinoid synthesized from CBD, has taken the world by storm. It’s a compound made for those of you who prefer something a bit stronger than delta 8 — anyone who wants to up their buzz to the next level, step right up. And that’s the beauty of hemp-derived cannabinoids. As oppressed by cannabis, there is something for everyone. Whether you like strong products with cerebral, buzzy high, or smooth wellness compounds without a buzz, hemp does it all — and yes, it does it legally. HHC, specifically, is federally legal.

Because HHC, or Hexahydrocannabinol, as the folks in white lab coats prefer to call it, is federally legal, it’s quickly becoming one of the most popular hemp compounds on the market. How did this happen? The future of industrial hemp forever changed with the 2018 Farm Bill, making compounds like HHC mainstream.

What’s the Farm Bill?

In 2018, a bipartisan group of Congresspeople (remember bipartisanship?) came together to pass legislation that would help tobacco farmers in states like Kentucky and Virginia. With cigarette smoking rates plummeting over the years, demand for tobacco crops has stalled. Congress hoped to help by legalizing hemp, giving old tobacco farmers a new crop. While they accomplished that goal by passing the Farm Bill, Congress also opened the door to a new cannabinoid industry.

The Farm Bill now only legalized hemp. It legalized all of its byproducts. It is legal if the compound contains 0.3% or less THC. Despite some people arguing that it must be a loophole, we now live in a world where hemp-derived cannabinoids — including those with psychoactive highs — are legal. Delta 8, hemp-derived delta 9, delta 10, THCO, delta 11, delta 9 THCH, THCP, and yes, HHC are all legal.

Does HHC Show Up On A Drug Test?

So you’ve decided to start using HHC carts because of reasons — maybe you read some great reviews, perhaps some friends recommended them, or maybe we wrote this article so well it ultimately convinced you. Whatever the reason, we live in a brave new world where you can legally get high with hemp products, so you don’t need a reason. Then you spend the week enjoying your HHC carts, hanging with friends, and feeling de-stress when BOOM! Your employer informs you that everyone in the office has to take a drug test.

You’ll be fine, right? After all, HHC is federally legal. But not even 24 hours later, you’re given your walking paper, and you find yourself packing up your office. You’ve been fired! How did this happen?

HHC and Other Hemp Cannabinoids Will Test Positive on a Drug Screen

You will test positive for THC, as the lab won’t be able to make the distinction between HHC and THC. Although HHC is federally legal, it won’t stop you from testing positive on a basic drug screen. If your situation requires you to pass a drug screen, be it with an employer, a counseling situation, or a legal situation, federally legal hemp cannabinoids will fail a drug test.

Now, you might be able to plead your case with your employer or the judge — but it’s up to you if you want to take that chance. Our recommendation? If you know you must take a drug test, abstain until after it’s done. The law isn’t fair right now, but you should do what’s necessary to protect yourself.

How Much HHC Should I Smoke? Are There Any Risks?

Every human being comes hardwired with an endocannabinoid system (ECS). The principal duty of your ECS is controlling the release of certain neurotransmitters. Your ECS works with your central nervous system to regulate bad moods, chronic pain, and stress. But the ECS also interacts with certain cannabinoids to control your buzz and protect you from certain risks, including with HHC.

That’s right, the same system in charge of your anxiety, mood, and sleep cycle also helps you regulate side effects. And, let’s be honest, nobody likes it when they take too much HHC — or any cannabinoid —and feels the adverse effects.

But it does happen. Side effects are the endocannabinoid system’s telling us we’ve gone overboard. When that happens, it’s time to slow down. Side effects from HHC may include the following:

Red Eyes

Itchy Eyes

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

Loss of motor function

Confusion

Tiredness

Dosing HHC: How Much Should I Smoke?

You always want to measure your dose to ensure you don’t take too much HHC. However, when it comes to HHC carts or cannabinoids, dosing can be as arty as it is a science. That’s because figuring out how much to take depends on many personal factors, including age, weight, gender, height, tolerance, eating habits, health, and more. Generally, it’s recommended that users start with a low dose and slowly work their way up until they reach a peak that works for them.

Remember, you can always take more. Once you’ve taken it, though, you can’t take less.

Still, we do have some general dosing guidelines for beginners. If you’re just starting with HHC and don’t know how much to take, the following guidelines should help. Always follow the directions on the label of the product you’re using, and never take more than directed. That being said, try the following:

Low dose: 10 – 20 mg per serving

Moderate dose: 20 – 50 mg per serving

Heavy dose: 50 – 100 mg per serving

You can consider a “serving” to be one-to-two moderate-sized puffs on your cart when vaping.

Final Takeaway: Top 10 Reasons To Try HHC Carts

Now that you have a decent knowledge base regarding HHC and HHC carts, it’s time to convince you to try them. After all, HHC carts are one of the most exciting cannabinoid products to enter the cannabis market in the past decade. They're not too potent, yet they’re strong enough to give you a decent, lasting high. Why should you try HHC carts? Here are the top ten reasons, in no particular order.

HHC Carts Have More Flavor Than Disposable Vapes

While HHC disposable vapes are great for everyone and make a great entry-level device for anyone looking to try something new in the cannabis market, they don’t match up to cartridges. HHC carts offer you a bolder, more intense, and smoother flavor that touches every strain's profile points. You’ll enjoy the aromatic scents and flavors of every terpene, and the taste will tickle your buds.

HHC Carts Are More Potent Than Delta 8

Maybe you’re a fan of delta 8 and looking to graduate to something more substantial. Take yourself to the next level with HHC cartridges. HHC carts are 30% more potent than delta 8, with the same wellness benefits. You get the same great euphoric high but more powerful and intense.

HHC Carts are Simple to Use

Cannabis has always been a complicated venture. Whether rolling a joint or smoking out of a bong, the process is challenging and off-putting. But carts are easy. You can enjoy a smooth vape experience that gets you buzzed with great flavor in minutes. Grab your favorite strain and attach it to your battery —you’re good to go.

HHC Carts Are Available in All Your Favorite Strains

When vaping HHC, you have a world of flavors from which to choose. HHC carts are available in 100s of strains, each rich with flavonoids and terpenes that create a bold flavor profile and aromatic scents to send you spinning. Go higher than ever with Wedding Cake strain, Zkittles strain, Sour Diesel strain, or Pineapple Express strain. The world is yours!

HHC Carts Have a Pure, Euphoric Buzz

For the first time in almost a century, you can enjoy cannabinoids with a buzz on your own terms. And now you have a choice of how strong and potent you want that buzz to be. With HHC carts, you get one of the most potent highs that, at the same time, doesn’t knock you out. HHC carts have a sweet high that lets you do it all. Feel mellow while staying active and completing your daily tasks.

HHC Carts Are 100% Federally Legal

Speaking of the high, HHC Carts are completely legal all across the United States. There’s no calling your dealer, no waiting in your car, and no sitting in a parking lot hoping they appear. You can legally buy HHC anywhere, including online at top retailers like Diamond CBD. For a few bucks, grab some carts for the weekend and have your friends over. You can’t beat that.

HHC Carts Have Amazing Wellness Benefits

HHC carts are about way more than the buzz. HHC carts, much like delta 9, can help with stress, relaxation, anxiety, sleep, appetite, analgesia, and more. When you take a few puffs off your carts, you can kick your endocannabinoid system into high gear and find all kinds of relief. Get some relief today with HHC.

HHC Carts Have High Bioavailability

Take an edible, and you’ll find yourself waiting… and waiting… and waiting. But with HHC carts, your high will hit after the first puff. That’s because vape carts have the highest bioavailability of any cannabinoid product on the market. There’s no waiting for the compound to travel through your stomach, liver, and the blood-brain barrier. With HHC vape cartridges, you get an instant buzz that feels fantastic!

HHC Carts Are All-Natural!

With HHC, you’re getting a cannabinoid that comes from hemp. It’s grown from the earth, is organic, and has no additives or other synthetics. Even with HHC being produced through cannabinoid conversion, it’s still made with all-natural ingredients through an all-natural process. Enjoy all-natural, hemp-derived HHC carts — and actually enjoy an all-natural product.

HHC Is Safe for Everyone

HHC is entirely safe to use and has very few adverse effects. Moreover, the side effects it has typically only arise from over or misusing the product. Users may experience red eyes, itchy eyes, nausea, and more — all of which are mild at most — and only occur when the carts are used to excess. Overall, HHC carts are incredibly safe for everyone.

HHC Carts: One Last Thought

HHC carts are one of the more exciting cannabinoid products to hit the market over the past few years. They allow everyone to take their enjoyment of cannabis to the next level safely. So try some HHC carts today and see what they can do for you!