Here’s how you can support organizations and efforts helping people affected by the coronavirus outbreak

These organizations are helping to provide food, money, and other assistance to those impacted by the shutdowns.
Here are some ways you can contribute:
Food assistance:
• Donate to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank as it feeds local families during the pandemic. Or volunteer.
Financial assistance:
Helping affected workers and businesses:
• Tip directly to service workers whose livelihoods are hurting with this virtual tip jar.
Youth:
• Help the Homeless Children’s Education Fund. The organization is struggling to provide the care and structure its vulnerable students need during this time of school and business closings. Donations can be made here. Those in need of help can follow this link.
Seniors:
Other:
• Let your neighbors know if you’re making a grocery trip and ask if they have any essentials you can pick up and leave at their door.
The Incline, NEXTpittsburgh, Pittsburgh City Paper, Kidsburgh and PublicSource collaborated to build this resource. Email halle@publicsource.org with suggested additions to this list.