Here’s how you can support organizations and efforts helping people affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Donate to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

as it feeds local families during the pandemic. Or

The novel coronavirus is changing how we live and work in very disruptive ways.These organizations are helping to provide food, money, and other assistance to those impacted by the shutdowns.Here are some ways you can contribute:

Youth:



Donate breast milk to the Mid-Atlantic Mothers' Milk Bank. Visit the site, call 412-281-4400 or email info@midatlanticmilkbank.org to learn about the donation process.

. The organization is struggling to provide the care and structure its vulnerable students need during this time of school and business closings. Donations can be made

Those in need of help can follow this

Seniors:

Check in on a senior buddy or help if they get sick as part of the Lawrenceville/Bloomfield/Garfield "Buddy" System.

Drive for South West Meals On Wheels . Volunteers are needed as many of the volunteers are seniors who have been encouraged to stay home. Kitchen help is also needed.

Call to check on seniors you know who may be feeling isolated or fearful. Also follow CDC and WHO guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Other:

