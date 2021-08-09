Here’s how Pennsylvanians fared at the Tokyo Olympic Games

So how did Pennsylvania’s more than two dozen Olympians do?
David Taylor, Olympian and former Nittany Lion earned a gold medal in wrestling.
Four-time Olympian Allison Schmidt won a silver medal in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay and a bronze medal in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay. Schmidt was born in Pittsburgh, and raised in Michigan.
York County’s Hali Flickinger earned two bronze medals – one in the 200-meter butterfly and one in the 400-meter individual medley.
Shot put phenom and Penn State alum Joe Kovacs earned a silver medal.
Lancaster-born soccer star Abby Dahlkemper earned a bronze medal in her first-ever Olympic appearance.
Valarie Allman, who was “raised mostly” in Hershey, earned a gold medal in the discus throw at her first-ever Olympic appearance.
Let’s give a well-earned congratulations to all of the Olympians who represented the commonwealth in Tokyo!
Cassie Miller is an associate editor at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.