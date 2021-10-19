 Here’s an easy way to determine your Allegheny County voting precinct | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Here’s an easy way to determine your Allegheny County voting precinct

There are over 100 municipalities in Allegheny County, and in many of those, there are several, sometimes dozens, of wards used to break down voting precincts. And within those wards, there are often several districts. All in all, there are several hundred different voting boundaries within the county. It’s nearly impossible to keep track of them all.

But, thanks to the newly formed Allegheny County Independent Democratic Committee, there is a nifty new online tool that makes finding one’s voting precinct, aka ward and district, a breeze. And even though it’s run by the progressive political group, the tool works the same for residents of all political stripes.

Here’s how to use it:
  • Visit the website at alleghenydems.org/precinct-lookup, and then give the tool some time to load.
  • Once the bar appears, enter your address, or the address of voting ward and district you want to determine. Then, hit the blue “search” button.
  • The ward and district will then be listed in the upper left corner, below the search bar. A map showing the precinct boundary accompanies the information. An example using the Pittsburgh City Paper office location is shown below.
click to enlarge Example of the precinct lookup using Pittsburgh City Paper's address - SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM ALLEGHENYDEMS.ORG
Screenshot taken from alleghenydems.org
Example of the precinct lookup using Pittsburgh City Paper's address
The tool is helpful when trying to look up a sample ballot before voting. The Allegheny County Election website has a tool where voters can look up sample ballots, but users need to know their municipality, ward, and district to determine an accurate ballot. This information can also be useful to determine polling locations for in-person voting.


Mail-in voting is currently underway for the 2021 Pennsylvania general election. Voters can register to vote and request no-excuse mail-in ballots at vote.pa.gov. The deadline to register to vote is 15 days before election; general Election Day in 2021 is on Tue., Nov. 2. Applications for mail-in ballots must be submitted by Fri., Oct. 26, 2021, and mail-in ballots must be received at county election offices by 8 p.m. on Tue., Nov. 2.

This ACIDC tool is especially useful for Democratic voters, and those who are interested in the 2022 elections for Allegheny County Democratic Committee, as the tool also lists who the male and female committee people are in each precinct, and whether or not these seats are vacant. ACIDC is currently working on a campaign to try to fill as many seats within the ACDC, in an attempt to swift the power of the Democratic Party apparatus of Allegheny County.

