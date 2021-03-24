Here are some of the most Instagrammable spots in Pittsburgh for a spring walk

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Allegheny Commons Park

click to enlarge CP Photo: Abbie Adams The reservoir in Highland Park

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Emerald View Park

While the first days of spring sweep across the city, there are many bright spots for Pittsburghers, but one in particular for photography lovers: all the beautiful spring scenery. Below is a list of the most picturesque (and Instagrammable) spring walks in the city.Frick Park in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood is home to a thriving sledding scene in the winter months. And the rolling hills of the park give visitors ample space to enjoy the warmer weather, too, while still remaining socially distant. Just a quick drive or bus from Downtown, this park has something for everyone to enjoy: playscapes, walking trails, mature trees, biking trails, and picnic areas.For Pittsburghers looking for an escape, the reservoir at Highland Park is the perfect place for a quiet, spring retreat. While the iconic fountain may not be running yet, Highland Park remains a fan favorite. There are plenty of walking trails mixed with more densely forested areas, and views of the Allegheny River are ample before all the trees grow their leaves. It is the ideal mix of fun, city living and the peacefulness of nature.If you’re looking for a quiet and relaxing walk to kick off a breezy March morning, check out Allegheny Commons Park. Located mere steps away from the National Aviary and the well-loved Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh’s North Side, this park features the beautiful Lake Elizabeth, which is full again after being empty for years due to renovations. Visitors can take a gentle stroll across the lake on small, Monet-like bridges. It’s the perfect place for a simple date on a spring morning.It should be no surprise that a park near Mount Washington made the list. With some of the most iconic views of the Pittsburgh skyline, Mount Washington is a tourist fan-favorite. However, this urban, trail-filled park is a far cry from the bustle of Grandview Avenue. Emerald View Park boasts roughly nine miles of hiking trails and is ideal for a spring adventurer. However, be sure to check the visibility before venturing up the mountain. While this spot has gorgeous views of the city, if the morning fog persists, the clouds can easily block the view.For those who are itching to see some greenery and floralscapes, but can’t wait until late spring, check out the outdoor gardens of Phipps Conservatory. These well-manicured gardens feature a variety of spring blooms which will only continue to get more beautiful as the season continues. Just be sure to take those antihistamines well before going. These gorgeous flowers and trees can put anyone’s allergies to the ultimate test.