Herbal Care Rx Offers Chance to Find Relief From Anxiety

It is natural. While Cannabis isn’t necessarily the solution to every problem, it is a naturally occurring plant, that doesn’t contain ingredients that can cause harm like so many other medications. It is affordable. This may not always be true, but it is with Herbal Care Rx. Getting your medical card and access to medicine should not be cost prohibitive. Herbal Care has done this by making the Medical Marijuana Certification process as easy and cost effective as possible. This means $125 for new Medical patients, $75 for new patient veterans or SSI/Disability, and $75 for all renewals. It’s Simple. Herbal Care makes sure that the process isn’t a confusing one, and that you know what you are getting into every step of the way. Herbal Care has a list of Qualifying Conditions on their site, as well as a step-by-step guide on How to Acquire Your Medical Marijuana Card.

Have you felt more and more anxious or overwhelmed recently, struggling to accomplish what once was easy for you? You’re not alone. The last two years have been challenging to so many people throughout the Pittsburgh region.Luckily, there are more and more options for people struggling with anxiety and other mental health issues, with one of those being Medical Marijuana. While it won’t be the answer for everyone, Herbal Care Rx provides a starting point for those looking to understand more about how this option may be able to help them.Herbal Care believes that cannabis is medicine. Since it was legalized for medical use in 2017 in the state of Pennsylvania, it has been turned to for any number of symptoms, including anxiety, PTSD, and Opioid Use disorder.Here are three reasons you should look into the power of medical marijuana, and how Herbal Care can help you do so:So what does this all mean for you? It means that if you’ve considered Medical Marijuana as an option, schedule an appointment with Herbal Care today. You can schedule an appointment with Dr. Rebecca Maury over the phone or by texting (215) 671-6929. With her interest in the medical power of cannabis starting back in the early 1990’s, she has been at the forefront of the industry every step of the way, and has been a practicing physician in both internal medicine in palliative/hospice care for over 20 years.The past two years have brought many challenges, and it’s ok to have felt the effect of them. But that doesn’t mean there should be obstacles to getting help. Herbal Care believes in compassionately assisting those in need of a medical marijuana card. Try it for yourself, and see what it can do for you.