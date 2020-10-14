 Helpin Aht! Records releases second complication album: Helpin' Aht x Prevention Point Pittsburgh | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Helpin Aht! Records releases second complication album: Helpin' Aht x Prevention Point Pittsburgh

By

When Pittsburgh City Paper chatted with Sheridan Woika in July, after the release of Helpin Aht! Records' first compilation album, BAIL, the label owner said that their hope for the next project would be for a cause that fits "an immediate need."
Helpin' Aht x Prevention Point Pittsburgh, the second album to come from the charity record label, checks exactly that box. 100% of proceeds from the project will go directly to Prevention Point Pittsburgh, an organization "dedicated to providing health empowerment services to people who use drugs," which happens to also fall in line with Woika's day job. They work at a local drug and alcohol treatment facility.

"I find working with that population really rewarding in some cases," Woika said in the July interview. "I want to try and make a difference on that level. So maybe the next [album] will be about that."

Featuring 18 tracks ranging in genre from dreamy acoustic pop ("Web" by Flower Crown) and sun-soaked hazy experimental ("Herbal Soap Token" by Inch Deep Pool of Slush) to indie rock ("No Holiday / Excite Again" by String Machine) and electronic metal ("Midnight and Shadow" by Fuzznaut), the compilation album is cohesive in its relaxed pace, providing music that is easy on the ears.


Prevention Point Pittsburgh focuses on harm reduction, which aims to minimize negative consequences often associated with drug use. The nonprofit has sites open five days a week and offers services and supplies such as sterile syringes, safer smoking and safer snorting supplies, Naloxone (opioid overdose-reversing drug) training and distribution, wound and vein care consultation, treatment, and more.

 "We believe that people who use drugs deserve compassionate, non-coercive care," reads the Helpin' Aht x Prevention Point Pittsburgh Bandcamp page. "We seek to center the autonomy of our participants, and recognize they are the primary agents of reducing the harms of their drug use."

