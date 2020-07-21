Helpin Aht! Records created BAIL compilation album to raise money for bail funds

click to enlarge Photo: Sheridan Woika Sheridan Woika

BAIL, in about two weeks.



Helpin' Aht! Records , pulled together their first album,, in about two weeks.

Sheridan Woika, the creator and sole operator behind the label. "With

a bail fund, it's like your friends and neighbors are getting arrested and the reason they can't be home is because they don’t have the money, and it's kind of dystopian. It's an immediate need because we can give money and save somebody's day."







Featuring out-of-towners and local acts including Just Fern, Doors in the Labyrinth, and

Sommelier, BAIL,

is a compilation project where

100% of proceeds go directly to the Bukit Bail Fund, which supports people incarcerated in Allegheny County Jail. The album was released on June 17 and as of July 7, a little over $220 had been donated.

George Floyd and subsequent protests.

want it to be like donate money, get a bunch of free music," says Woika. "I wanted it to be artists saying, 'Hey we're on the same page with this, we want to stand together here and make a small difference in the world.'"





BAIL is not the first album to donate its proceeds to causes like the Bukit Bail Fund. Since the onset of protests around the country following Floyd's death, and the subsequent arrest of protestors, musicians both locally and nationally have been donating profits from their creative projects to help those in need. What makes BAIL stand apart is that Woika created an entire label around the idea of giving money from musical endeavors to good causes.



"It was a l



Woika is currently putting themselves through community college for social work. They also work at a drug and alcohol treatment facility.



Many weren’t able to get something together in time," says Woika. "Hopefully if we do a next one, a lot more people will be aware."





