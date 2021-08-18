Help Wanted: 100+ Job listings from throughout the Pittsburgh region

To be considered for a future listing, please email jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Application Developer. Responsible for assessing, designing, and developing solutions to improve efficiencies of team members and customers. The design/development may be in the form of SQL database development, applications development including node.js, React, GIT, PowerShell scripting, and interfaces. Also includes design/development work associated with application upgrades, conversions, and integration projects. The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensDeveloper
Assistant Director of Development. Responsible for performing myriad development functions to generate restricted and unrestricted funds to meet goals as assigned. Coordinate efforts and work cooperatively with the development team, the museum staffs, consultants, volunteers, and leadership to ensure that efforts support the goals of the institution and follow best practices in the industry. Carnegie Science Center, tinyurl.com/CPCSCDevelopment
Community Living Supervisor Direct Care. Oversee daily operation of assigned Community Home(s). Ensure compliance with Chapter 6400 Regulations, Allegheny Department of Human Services/Office of Intellectual Disabilities, and Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services’ standards for health safety and welfare of individuals supported by direct care employees in the home. Serve as the on-call person. Achieva, tinyurl.com/CPAchievaDirectCare
Community Organizer. Seeking an outgoing, goal-focused, and enthusiastic community organizer based in Pittsburgh to expand base of supporters and mobilize Black people of all genders and backgrounds to take action on reproductive justice issues and to build organizational visibility. New Voices for Reproductive Justice, tinyurl.com/CPNewVoicesCommunity
Crew Member. Responsible for creating a clean, safe, disinfected, and comfortable environment for the animal collection, visitors, and staff. Directly affects the visitor experience and working conditions of staff. National Aviary, aviary.org/about-us/jobs
Customer Service Associate. Multiple PT retail positions. Handle and organize materials as they move from donors’ vehicles to various places in the store, and eventually into a customer’s vehicle, as well as give donors and shoppers great customer service. Involves lifting, walking, hot/cold conditions. At least 1 weekend day required; 32 or 16h/w; $11/hr. Construction Junction, cjreuse.org/about/jobs
Database Coordinator. Support the development department in overall coordination of the museum's annual fundraising efforts through effective database management, data entry, gift tracking and acknowledgement, solicitation list management, and coordination of mailings and email blasts, as well as departmental oversight of financial record reconciliation, campaign and fund tracking, coordination of grant-related dates and actions, and donor tax-related information. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, pittsburghkids.org/about/careers-opportunities/careers
Donation Pickup Driver or Driver's Assistant. Work with donations pick-up service of two box trucks, traveling the greater Pittsburgh area, collecting materials from commercial and residential locations, and delivering them safely back to warehouse. FT with benefits, M-F 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $12-14/hr. Construction Junction, cjreuse.org/about/jobs
Education Manager. Responsible for hiring, scheduling (daily and weekly staff schedules, and specialty education events), and supervising a diverse team of educators. In collaboration with Early Childhood, Art + Maker, and Youth Culture Liaison departments. Work with education managers to promote positive culture across campus. Collaborate with Early Childhood department on developmentally appropriate programming and facilitation in museum exhibits. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, pittsburghkids.org/about/careers-opportunities/careers
Events Coordinator. Book and coordinate private and corporate facility rentals; coordinate all hosting logistics on day of events; assist in the planning of marketing and fundraising events; and provide effective presentations to prospective clients. Have a proactive and ongoing sales strategy, optimize scheduling of events throughout the year, and evaluate vendors who best meet the National Aviary and clients’ needs for quality and value, acting as primary interface with those vendors. National Aviary, aviary.org/about-us/jobs
Fall Attendant. Attendants are temporary (seasonal) employees who assist in fast-paced customer service for the Venture Outdoors/Kayak Pittsburgh rental locations, generally open from May through October. Will be assigned to rotating job duties and locations based on availability and trainings. Kayak Pittsburgh, tinyurl.com/CPKayakPgh
Grant Writing Coordinator. Responsible for proposal development and reporting for a portfolio of corporate, foundation, and government support to secure essential resources for operations. Works across the organization to achieve both unrestricted and restricted funding goals by writing grant proposals and reports, managing deadlines, and supporting grant administration. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, pittsburghkids.org/about/careers-opportunities/careers
Kitchen/Commissary Attendant. Prepares animal diets and makes deliveries throughout the Zoo. Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, hr@pittsburghzoo.org
Manager, Compliance and Quality. Ensure business operations and procedures comply with regulations and internal policies. Perform a range of duties including evaluating all current and new compliance regulations, reviewing company processes, and leading training sessions. Hybrid position: work from home and in the office. The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensManager
Member Relations Coordinator. Responsible for management of the Pittsburgh Membership program, including stewardship of long-term member relationships. Develop strategy and implement plans for membership growth and member retention, understanding the unique needs of member families and how they utilize the museum. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, pittsburghkids.org/about/careers-opportunities/careers
Patient Access Service Representative. Answer and direct telephone calls, ensure each patient has a complete and accurate registration and admission record, schedule patients for appointments, collect co-pays/deductibles and ensure the information is readily available for patient care providers and patient accounting staff. Ensure high quality family and patient centered service and accuracy of information affecting both pre- and post-visit service. The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensPatient
Project Organizer. Provide leadership in implementing voter engagement program, building power among Black women, femmes, and folx who are unregistered or infrequent voters. Professional background in voter engagement, community organizing, and/or leadership development. New Voices for Reproductive Justice, tinyurl.com/CPNewVoicesOrganizer
Retail Warehouse Coordinator. Work with retail and warehouse managers to develop strategies, handling, and organization of materials as they move from donations through the warehouse and onto the retail sales floor, as well as leading staff in associate positions and manager on duty responsibilities. FT with benefits; $14/hr; must include 1 weekend day. Construction Junction, cjreuse.org/about/jobs
Salvage-Deconstruction Associate. Deconstruction is the removal of usable building materials and fixtures at a remodeling/demolition project. Experience wanted in construction/DIY to remove donated items from the job site safely and efficiently. The crew is transported to/from job sites in SW PA. FT with benefits; $12-13.50/hr; M-F 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Construction Junction, cjreuse.org/about/jobs
Supervisor, Foster Care Program. Assume primary responsibility for casework supervision and delivery of services for the foster care program. The Children's Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensSupervisor
Visitation Specialist. Maintain and strengthen the bond between parents and children by providing frequent supervised visits, assists with coping skills, as well as provide a time and place to practice new parenting behaviors, and facilitate transition towards reunification. The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensVisitation
Education
Educational Paraprofessional (Behavior Instruction Technician). Use function-based ABA interventions and positive reinforcement to affect positive change in student behaviors relative to the learning process. Collect data, teach strategies, and follow protocols for improving students' learning outcomes related to their educational goals under the direction of a certified special education teacher and behavior specialist. The Day School at The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensPara
Lead Behavior and Instruction Support Specialist (BCBA). Support the management and administrative oversight of behavioral services offered within the school setting. Responsible for coordinating all training programs that keeps education services personnel current within developments of the profession. The Day School at The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensBCBA
Lead Registered School Nurse. Provide clinical leadership for an approved private school, nurses, and responsible for the implementation and supervision of all components of the school’s health program. The Day School at The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensSchoolNurse
Special Education Supervisor. Work with the Chief School Administrator and Associate Chief School Administrator to effectively plan, institute, and supervise the school’s activity with respect to departmental and administrative policy and procedure. The Day School at The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensSpecialEd
Special Education Teacher. Responsible for identifying strengths and needs of individual students within a classroom setting. Responsible for writing and implementing all pertinent special education paperwork including, but not limited to the Re-Evaluation Report, IEP, and Progress Monitoring Data. Responsible for creating a classroom environment that provides learning experiences that foster students' achieving to highest level of self-sufficiency. The Day School at The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensSpecialEdTeacher
Arts and Entertainment
Administrative Assistant Sr. Level / Production Coordinator. Provide high-level operational, production, and administrative support to the Vice President and Executive Producer of MCG Jazz and other staff members. Manchester Craftsmen's Guild Jazz, tinyurl.com/CPMCGJazz
Associate Director. African American arts organization, whose mission is to present high quality art of the African Diaspora, seeks part-time Associate Director to assist with programming, proposal writing, and marketing. Position will be well-positioned to advance to a full-time directorship. $25-35k, based on experience. Includes benefits. Kente Arts Alliance, gail@kentearts.org
Assistant Manager of Donor Relations. Support fundraising initiatives and event coordination for individual donors. This full-time position helps create and implement comprehensive stewardship plans incorporating individual donors, working to strategically identify and implement new ways to enhance donor relations through ongoing cultivation, targeted offers, and special events. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, trustarts.org/pct_home/about/employment
Attendant/Housekeeping for Special Events. Part-time, evening/weekends. Serve as onsite contact for events, keep restrooms and other spaces clean, stock paper supplies. Ensure staff/volunteers/artists have exited the facility after performance. Secure building at end of night. Support housekeeping as needed. High school diploma required; criminal background check and youth clearances prior to employment. Competitive hourly wage + premium pay. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, tinyurl.com/CPCHMHAttendant
Communications and Operations Manager. Play a key role in building awareness and enthusiasm for the Bach Choir, its programs, and initiatives by managing social media content and enhancing strategy and donor communications. Reports directly to the Executive Director and works closely with the artistic director, board members, and choir members. Bach Choir of Pittsburgh, tinyurl.com/CPBachCommManager
Company Dancer. Seeking compelling dance artists with strong technique, the desire to collaborate within the creative process, the flexibility to work in a variety of performance styles and venues, experience and interest in education and community environments, and the desire to engage authentically as part of a cohesive ensemble and as an expressive soloist. Attack Theatre, attacktheatre.com/employment/#companydancer
Development Manager. Plays a critical role in supporting the theater's mission to provide a space for innovative artists. Responsible for researching new foundation prospects and government opportunities, grant writing, funder reports, corporate sponsorships, and individual donor research, cultivation, and tracking. New Hazlett Theater, newhazletttheater.org/about/employment
Development Systems Associate. Full-time position provides data management to support donor services for individual, corporate, and public sector giving. Supervise daily gift entry and replicate annual donor/patron data frameworks. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, trustarts.org/pct_home/about/employment
Event Operations Assistant. Full-service event producer seeks multiple Event Operations Assistants to assist team on city wide festivals, events, and art projects in a hands-on way. Flyspace Productions, tinyurl.com/CPFlyspaceEvent
Event Operations Coordinator. Full-time position responsible for assisting with event creation and maintenance, show settlements, and inventory management. Provide daily support to several Guest Services functions, including daily report distribution, dissemination of event information to key departments, and financial reconciliation for shows and events. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, trustarts.org/pct_home/about/employment
Game Day Team Member. Be committed to consistently delivering “WOW! Moments” to create lifetime memories and lasting relationships for guests. Pittsburgh Pirates, tinyurl.com/CPPghPirates
Grant Writer, Part-time. Responsible for seeking and securing grant funding to advance the museum's mission and programming. Responsible for drafting compelling, comprehensive proposals and reports to foundations, government entities ,and corporate donors. Will also assist in prospect research and tracking deadlines and pending applications. Mattress Factory, mattress.org/jobs
Help Desk Analyst. Full-time position provides front line support with a special focus on user support, troubleshooting, resolution of software and hardware problems, and installation and maintenance of network equipment. Answer tickets and address user concerns submitted via email and telephone. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, trustarts.org/pct_home/about/employment
Manager of Individual Giving. Full-time position develops individual fundraising strategies to increase both revenue and donor base. Provide day-to-day management of the Partners membership program (individual donor members up to $1,000/year), including all fundraising activities, special events, and interactions with volunteers. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, trustarts.org/pct_home/about/employment
Manager of School and Community Programs. Work with teachers, school districts, teaching artists, and partner organizations to implement and manage teaching artist residencies and workshops with local school districts (K-12) and community organizations. Oversee the summer arts programs to provide access to arts education outside of the school environment. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, trustarts.org/pct_home/about/employment
Marketing Director. Drive promotion to the museum, its exhibitions, collection, artist residency, programs and activities to local, national and international media. Oversee all aspects of digital engagement, marketing, and advertising in support of the museum’s mission. Mattress Factory, mattress.org/jobs
Marketing Manager. Creatively meet the theater’s strategic goals by developing and executing marketing plans. Actively engage the community by promoting the theater’s programs and initiating community outreach. New Hazlett Theater, newhazletttheater.org/about/employment
Production Manager. Part-time, year-long contract position that pays a $6,000 stipend for theater’s 2021/2022 season. Will work with the Artistic Director and director of each production to determine design and production aspects of each play in the season, including production goals, schedule and budgets, and provide regular updates to the Artistic Director throughout the entire planning process. Prime Stage Theatre, email resume to resume@primestage.com or tinyurl.com/CPPrimeStageTheatre
Production Specialist. Full-service event production company based on the North Side is hiring a team of Production Specialists to assist in the areas of audio, lighting, video, and staging throughout the year. Flyspace Productions, tinyurl.com/CPFlyspace
Program and Events Manager. The ambassador for the theater to all partner arts organizations and audiences. Actively look for opportunities and strategies to best serve patrons and represent the theater, and be driven to provide radical customer service to artistic partners and patrons. New Hazlett Theater, newhazletttheater.org/about/employment
Security Guard. Guard, patrol, and/or monitor the venue premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules or intrusion. Operate metal detector equipment and ID scanner. Circulate around the venue, and check in with guests and/or employees to preserve safety and order. Thunderbird Music Hall, contact@roxianlive.com
Special Events Coordinator. An entry level position that assists with the execution, oversight, and planning of special events and programming around Downtown Pittsburgh, like the weekly Farmers and Night Markets as well as major events such as Light Up Night and Picklesburgh. Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, downtownpittsburgh.com/about-pdp/staff/employment
Venue event security, parking attendant, guests services, and more. Hiring for all positions this concert season in Burgettstown. Live Nation-Pavilion at Star Lake, tinyurl.com/CPStarlake
Food and Drink
Assistant General Manager. Oversee day to day operations, FOH and BOH employees and customer service. Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill in Mount Washington, info@redbeardspgh.com
Baker. Work to produce high-quality attractive, healthy baked goods. Contribute in achieving department goals for sales, margin, labor, and exceptional customer service. East End Food Co-op, eastendfood.coop/were-hiring
Barista/Cashier. Baristas here do a lot more than make coffee. “We're a small company, so we all wear a lot of hats.” Responsible for everything that happens in front of house to make the cafe run, from making coffee, to developing drink recipes, making cocktails, stocking shelves, dishes, cleaning, running events, and more. De Fer Coffee & Tea, defer.coffee/de-fer-careers
Bar Manager. Looking for someone to continue to elevate bar program. Focus on unique beer, classic craft cocktails, and natural wines. Experience is great, but not 100% required. De Fer Coffee & Tea, defer.coffee/de-fer-careers
Bartender/server. Make drinks, serve tables, sell cigars. Blend Bar, tinyurl.com/CPBlendBar
Cake Decorator. Organize orders. Attention to Detail. Ice and decorate cakes. Prepare various desserts, cupcakes, etc. Potomac Bakery, tinyurl.com/CPPotomacDecorator
Cook. Perform all functions relating to producing high-quality prepared foods in a quick, friendly, and efficient manner. Maintain fresh, full, and appealing food service venues and retail displays. Provide exceptional customer service with a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. East End Food Co-op, eastendfood.coop/were-hiring
Cook/Baker/Chef. Looking for anyone who loves to make good food. Make simple, yet delicious cafe-style food from scratch (as often as you can) with elevated ingredients. De Fer Coffee & Tea, defer.coffee/de-fer-careers
Cooks. Cool tavern seeks experienced cooks for high volume. Bigham Tavern, tinyurl.com/CPBighamCooks
Entry level brew-side position. Full-time, entry-level position will assist with a wide variety of brewery tasks including helping to run the canning line, setting up orders for pickup, help with off-site events, as well as a wide range of workplace projects. Seeking a strong work ethic, the ability to work independently, honesty, excellent communication skills, the ability to multitask, and a general love of quality. East End Brewing Co., eastendbrewing.com/employment
Food and Drink, Parking, and Grounds Crew. A variety of fun seasonal jobs are available at popular annual festival. Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, tinyurl.com/CPRenFestSeasonalJobs
Host. Outgoing host wanted. Both full-time and part-time hours and competitive pay for the market. Weekend availability required. Ideal candidate will have previous experience working in an upscale dining environment. Position available immediately. Bridges & Bourbon, tinyurl.com/CPBBHost
Hosts. $100 sign-on bonus in first paycheck. Greet and seat guests at bar in Warrendale. Manage the wait list, take phone-in orders and reservations, and have fun. Team working environment where your opinion counts. Family-owned and operated, not a chain or a franchise. Flexible schedule. Free meal every shift. Experience a plus. House of 1000 Beers, tinyurl.com/CP1000BeersHosts
Kitchen production personnel. Will assist in all areas of candy production. On the job training. Located 10 minutes from Pittsburgh, north on the bus line which stops right in front of factory. Betsy Ann Chocolates, betsyann.com
Kitchen staff and front-of-house clerks. A local Hazelwood bakery is looking for kitchen staff and FOH clerks. Previous experience a plus, but not required. Full time and part time available. Offers health, dental, and vision benefits. La Gourmandine, email lagourmandinebakery@gmail.com or tinyurl.com/CPLaGourmandine
Line Cook. Innovative restaurant and cocktail bar located in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District seeks professional line cook with a passion for the industry who can assist the Executive Chef in both creating and executing a high quality culinary menu. Steady hours and a competitive rate for the market, based on experience. Bridges & Bourbon, tinyurl.com/CPBBLineCook
Line Cooks. Knowledge of deep fryer, grill, and sauté cooking. Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill in Mount Washington, info@redbeardspgh.com
Line Cook and Prep. Seeking multiple positions. No experience necessary. Hiring is based on character, aptitude, and willingness to be a team player. Burgh’ers Brewing, burgherspgh.com/careers
Manager. Ensure the store is following all franchise policies. Work on line when necessary. Supervise all employees. “Friendly upselling.” Seeking energetic and dynamic individuals who are excited about health and fitness. Food Service experience preferred but not required. Open or close store; Safe, deposits and Till accountability; wear an "owner's hat" when running the store. Smoothie King Wexford/Bridgeville, smoothiekingpa.com
Managers, bussers, runners, line cooks, dishwashers, and more. Now hiring for all positions; both full and part-time positions available. Great pay with opportunity to make tips and flexible hours. Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh Brewery & Restaurant, tinyurl.com/CPHofbrauhaus
Multiple positions. Hiring both front and back of house in Downtown Pittsburgh. Line Cooks, Dishwashers, Servers, Bartenders, Barbacks, Hosts/Hostess. Redbeard’s on Sixth, redbeardspgh.com/employment.php
Operations Assistant. Looking for smart and motivated individuals to work in a start-up food hub environment. Crew works together weekly to aggregate products from farm and producer partners, then create customized farm shares for customers in Pittsburgh warehouse space. Harvie Farms Pittsburgh, harvie.farm/blog
Server. The latest offering from Flyspace Productions provides excellent bar service on the go from one of their fleet of vintage vehicles transformed into luxury tap trucks and bars. This is a unique opportunity to work a flexible part-time schedule on some of the largest events in the city. Pittsburgh Mobile Bars, tinyurl.com/CPFlyspaceServer
Servers. High volume, fast-paced customer service. Friendly, and should have liquor, wine, and beer knowledge. Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill in Mount Washington, info@redbeardspgh.com
Shift Leader. Ensure store is following all franchise policies. Work on line when necessary. Supervise all employees, prepare and serve smoothies as well as consult and assist customers in choosing the right vitamins and nutritional supplements. “Friendly upselling.” Food Service experience preferred but not required. Open or close the store; Safe, deposits and Till accountability. Smoothie King Wexford/Bridgeville, smoothiekingpa.com
Shift Supervisor/Ice Cream Maker. Responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of the store during shift and supervising up to two employees. Must be comfortable with cash register, opening and closing procedures, and providing a friendly customer experience. Will be trained to make high quality ice cream. 20-25 hours per week, nights and weekends a must. Apply in person at Dave & Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream, 207 Atwood St., Oakland.
Store Clerks. Provide stellar customer service. Greet and wait on customers. Take orders for breakfast pastries, breads, cakes, and desserts. Maintain store front cleanliness and supply stock. Must be able to work weekends and holidays. Potomac Bakery, tinyurl.com/CPPotomacClerk
Team Members. Learn all franchise procedures for making smoothies and food, and work on the line when necessary. “Friendly upselling” of nutritional supplements and vitamins. Seeking energetic and dynamic individuals who are excited about health and fitness with strong interpersonal and customer service skills. Food Service experience preferred but not required. Smoothie King Wexford/Bridgeville, smoothiekingpa.com
Health Care
ABA Clinic Manager. This newly created role will oversee the operation of ABA services. Must possess excellent organization management and growth skills and be extremely knowledgeable of ABA therapy, IBHS regulations, and experience working with Behavioral Health Managed Care Organizations. The Children's Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensClinic
Behavioral Health Counselor. Become a part of a mobile treatment team for Western Psychiatric Institute. Work directly with individuals with various disabilities in a residential setting. Implement behavior plans, coach and train staff, and input data all on your own schedule. BCBA LBS preferred. Masters required. UPMC, tinyurl.com/CPUPMCCounselor
Behavioral Health Technician. Provide 1:1 ABA services to children, youth, and young adults with ASD in home/community settings, group ABA services in center-based setting. Seeking someone detail oriented with a knowledge of ABA and interventions relevant to Autism Spectrum Disorder. The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensTechnician
Board Certified Behavioral Analyst. Provide 1:1 ABA services to children, youth, and young adults with ASD in a center-based setting. Administer assessments to clients entering ABA services within designated timeframe. Develop individualized treatment plans in collaboration with family and other treatment team members. The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensAnalyst
Community Living Professional. Provide direct care and personal support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a community setting. Achieva, tinyurl.com/CPAchievaPro
Family Based Mental Health Clinician. Provide intensive therapeutic interventions and support services to families with children and adolescents who meet the criteria for a mental health diagnosis and are at risk for inpatient psychiatric hospitalization or other out-of-home placement. Every Child, Inc., tinyurl.com/CPEveryChild
Licensed Behavioral Health Therapist. Provide evidence-based treatment to children and their families within an outpatient behavioral health clinic, school, virtual, and/or community setting, in accordance with agency vision and mission. Participate in supervision, case consultation conferences, and agency meetings. The Children’s Institute, tinyurl.com/CPChildrensTherapist
Licensed School Based Mental Health Professional. Provide intensive therapeutic interventions and support services to families with children and adolescents who meet the criteria for a mental health diagnosis and are at risk for inpatient psychiatric hospitalization or other out-of-home placement. Every Child, Inc., tinyurl.com/CPEveryChild
Medical Assistant. Assist in greeting patients, admitting, preparing patients, and signing-out patients. Support the physician and patient throughout the care process, including preparing bills, typing, and filing charts. Washington Physicians Group, tinyurl.com/CPWPGMedAssist
Nurses. Local wellness company now hiring nurses to join Immunization Team. Flexible work hours; no minimum hours required; friendly and professional team, both in the office and the field; optional weekly team calls; staff may choose what clinic(s) they work. All staff are independent contractors. Pathways Wellness Program, tinyurl.com/CPPathwaysNurses
Nursing Assistant/Care Partner. Assist in the provision of patient care and clerical support under the direct supervision of a registered nurse. Responsible for meeting and maintaining established patient care standards and providing patient/family centered care while providing service excellence. Washington Health System, tinyurl.com/CPWHSCarePartner
Phlebotomist. Assist the professional staff in collecting and processing blood samples and other specimens for inpatients and outpatients, under the supervision of the Laboratory Supervisor. Responsible for meeting and maintaining established medical and laboratory protocols. Washington Health System, tinyurl.com/CPWHSPhlebotomist
Registered Nurse. Provide and manage nursing care for an assigned specific population of patients and families to achieve clinical and organizational outcomes. Collaborate with other members of the health care team to ensure safe, timely, efficient, and effective care that responds to the individual needs of the patient/family. Washington Health System, tinyurl.com/CPWHSNurse
Surgical Technologist. Assist in the care of patients requiring surgical/procedural intervention under the supervision of a registered nurse. The position functions as a scrub person and is accountable and responsible for the provision of patient care and comfort. Washington Health System, tinyurl.com/CPWHSTech
Weekend Coordinator. Coordinate the activities of the staff of an assigned community home on the weekends. Provide direct personal care for the individuals supported and ensure their health, safety, and welfare. Weekend On Call Coordinator also available. Achieva, tinyurl.com/CPAchievaCoordinator and tinyurl.com/CPAchievaOnCall
Beauty and Wellness
Barber Manager. Responsible for daily operations of barbershop. Seeking someone that the rest of the team can depend on for technical and service advice. Drama-free environment, paid time off, growth opportunities, competitive hourly wage and tips, commission, and bonuses. Diesel Barbershop, dieselbarbershop.com/careers
Barber Shop Coordinator. Perfect position for a barber student looking for part-time work. Greet clients, offer a beverage, put client’s information into the computer, check out after completion of service, and schedule their next appointment. Competitive hourly rate and commission. Diesel Barbershop, dieselbarbershop.com/careers
Barber Stylist. Should have industry experience with ability to perform a fade (1/2” or less) with shear work on top of the head. Require someone motivated, dependable, and with personality. Drama-free environment, paid time off, growth opportunities, competitive hourly wage and tips, commission, and bonuses. Diesel Barbershop, dieselbarbershop.com/careers
Retail/Sales
Account executive. Sell transit advertising to Pittsburgh-based agencies and businesses in order to meet quarterly sales goals. Cultivate, maintain, and grow new accounts. Represent company in partnering opportunities regarding non-revenue or trade accounts. Requires high school diploma or GED; minimum of two years out-of-home sales experience; valid PA driver’s license; demonstrated ability in use of Windows, Microsoft Word, and Excel. BA degree in marketing preferred. Port Authority of Allegheny County, send cover letter with salary requirements and resume to agiammanco@portauthority.org.
Assistant Manager Eastside. Seeking enthusiastic candidate with extensive retail and customer service experience. Knowledge of dog care industry a plus, but not required. Requires a positive attitude, outgoing personality, dedication to providing an unparalleled experience for clientele, and, of course, a love of dogs. The Dog Stop, tinyurl.com/CPTheDogStop
Front Counter Associate. Greet customers, manage the flow of fittings with seamstresses, take payments and process orders with our state-of-the-art POS system. Includes access to the following benefits: paid vacation; medical, dental, and vision insurance; on-the-job training; and flexible scheduling (closed every Sunday.) Should have a desire to learn more about clothing fittings, fashion design, alterations and tailoring. Alterations Express, tinyurl.com/CPAltAssociate
Retail sales personnel. Local candy shop will train in packing and retail selling of premium chocolates. Part-time/seasonal hours. Shoppers Route 8 location. 4-5 hour shifts. No Sundays. Betsy Ann Chocolates, betsyann.com
Sales Associate. Part-time sales help of 2-3 days per week and one weekend per month. All three locations are hiring. Wild Birds Unlimited, contact Laura Hansen at wbuwex@hotmail.com.
Seamstress/Tailor. Both full and part-time positions available at all locations. Experience in alterations and tailoring industry, a passion for alterations, and a desire to join a growing team of experienced tailoring professionals. Benefits include paid vacation; medical, dental, and vision insurance; and flexible scheduling (closed every Sunday.) Includes tailoring and altering of men's and women's clothing, formals and bridal. Earn up to $30 or more an hour before benefits (between $30,000 and $60,000 per year) with base plus commission. Alterations Express, tinyurl.com/CPAlterations
Tech
Robotics Software Engineer. Develop machine automation and autonomy software including perception, mapping, and path planning using geometric based, machine learning, and fusion techniques. Velocity Works, tinyurl.com/CPVelocityRobotics
SharePoint Developer. Work side-by-side with lead developer. Work on multiple projects simultaneously. Hybrid schedule, 3 days in office and 2 days telecommute. Requires a minimum of 4 years of hands-on experience. Experience with SharePoint On-Prem and SharePoint Online preferred and experience migrating to SPO is also desired. Design, build, and maintain sophisticated SharePoint enterprise solution(s) and workflows that are consistent with the organization's vision to deliver reliable and highly available content and solutions. Velocity Works, velocityworks.io/it-careers
Skilled Labor
Fitter. Entry level laboring position working on extensive natural gas pipeline system. Responsible for maintenance and installation of pipelines, Fitters can expect to operate heavy equipment, hand dig, repair leaks, and more. This position may respond to callouts and work in inclement weather. Peoples Natural Gas, peoples-gas.com/careers
Landscape Laborer. Build360 Construction, part of the RE360 family, is looking for an experienced and multi-talented Landscaping Laborer with a broad skillset in landscape cleanup and labor experience. Upkeep 550+ rental portfolio in the Allentown area. RE360, LLC, tinyurl.com/CPRE360Landscape
Maintenance Technician. Build360, part of the RE360 family, is looking for an experienced and ambitious maintenance technician with a broad skill set for property management for company with a portfolio of 550+ single family residential homes. RE360, LLC, tinyurl.com/CPRE360Maintenance
Skilled Construction Laborer. Build360, one of Pittsburgh's fastest growing construction companies, is looking for several new team members. Work for a hard-working, fun-loving, unique construction company working on all their own properties. RE360, LLC, tinyurl.com/CPRE360Construction