Help longtime Elks Lodge bartender George Martin celebrate 92nd birthday by buying a drink, or two

On Friday, Jan. 31, longtime bartender George Martin is celebrating his 92nd birthday by pouring 92 drinks at the Allegheny Elks Lodge #339.

Martin is believed to be the oldest regularly scheduled bartender in the U.S. Currently, he’s a regular weekend bartender at the Elks Lodge on the North Side, where he has been a member for more than 60 years. The tradition started two years ago, when Martin celebrated 90 years by serving 90 drinks.

On Friday, Martin will start serving drinks at 6 p.m. and though Fridays are usually members-only, the celebration is open to all. In addition to drinks, Martin will lead what the lodge promises to be many rousing renditions of “God Bless America,” a birthday tradition. The night will be full of surprises, with celebrity guests, light refreshments, and live entertainment.

Proceeds from Martin’s celebration will benefit the upkeep and programs of the Elks Lodge, an organization dedicated to serving veterans and providing healthy upbringings for children. The event is sponsored by the Northside Leadership Conference, a nonprofit working to preserve and enhance the quality of life on the North Side.