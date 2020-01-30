 Help longtime Elks Lodge bartender George Martin celebrate 92nd birthday by buying a drink, or two | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Help longtime Elks Lodge bartender George Martin celebrate 92nd birthday by buying a drink, or two

By

click to enlarge george-martin-elks-lodge.jpg

On Friday, Jan. 31, longtime bartender George Martin is celebrating his 92nd birthday by pouring 92 drinks at the Allegheny Elks Lodge #339.

Martin is believed to be the oldest regularly scheduled bartender in the U.S. Currently, he’s a regular weekend bartender at the Elks Lodge on the North Side, where he has been a member for more than 60 years. The tradition started two years ago, when Martin celebrated 90 years by serving 90 drinks.
On Friday, Martin will start serving drinks at 6 p.m. and though Fridays are usually members-only, the celebration is open to all. In addition to drinks, Martin will lead what the lodge promises to be many rousing renditions of “God Bless America,” a birthday tradition. The night will be full of surprises, with celebrity guests, light refreshments, and live entertainment.

Proceeds from Martin’s celebration will benefit the upkeep and programs of the Elks Lodge, an organization dedicated to serving veterans and providing healthy upbringings for children. The event is sponsored by the Northside Leadership Conference, a nonprofit working to preserve and enhance the quality of life on the North Side.  

Event Details

George Martin’s 92nd Birthday Celebration

Fri., Jan. 31, 6 p.m.

Allegheny Elks Lodge #339 400 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh North Side

Related Events

Tags

Latest in Food

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

By Maggie Weaver

Steve & Benny’s buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich, served with homemade remoulade sauce, topped with dill pickle chip and fresh Shwebels bun

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

By Maggie Weaver

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 22-28

By Maggie Weaver

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 22-28

A handy guide to all the Pittsburgh restaurants opening, closing, and 'coming soon' in 2020

By Maggie Weaver

A handy guide to all the Pittsburgh restaurants opening, closing, and 'coming soon' in 2020 (4)
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 29- 4, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

By Maggie Weaver

Steve & Benny’s buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich, served with homemade remoulade sauce, topped with dill pickle chip and fresh Shwebels bun

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

By Maggie Weaver

A handy guide to all the Pittsburgh restaurants opening, closing, and 'coming soon' in 2020 (4)

A handy guide to all the Pittsburgh restaurants opening, closing, and 'coming soon' in 2020

By Maggie Weaver

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 22-28

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 22-28

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation