 Hello Bistro adds new "build your own" burger and grilled cheese bar | Pittsburgh City Paper

Hello Bistro adds new "build your own" burger and grilled cheese bar

By

click to enlarge Hello Bistro burger and grilled cheese - PHOTO: COURTESY OF HELLO BISTRO
Photo: Courtesy of Hello Bistro
Hello Bistro burger and grilled cheese
Hello Bistro is best known for its customizable, build-your-own salads and bowls. Now the chain, which has locations in Oakland, Downtown, the South Side, and other places throughout the Pittsburgh region, is encouraging customers to do the same with its burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches.

“Customization is incredibly important to our guests," says Amanda Giacobbi, senior director of marketing for Hello Bistro, in a press release.

Giacobbi adds that Hello Bistro's new "Build Your Own Burger and Grilled Cheese" options provide a "more personalized approach" to its menu by "empowering guests to build their meal exactly the way they want to enjoy it,”


The news also comes with the announcement of Hello Bistro's new smashburger, following a trend that has been growing in the region with the opening of restaurants like Moonlit Burgers in Dormont. The Hello Bistro version can be made with one to three patties, all of which are made the traditional smashburger way by being literally smashed into the grill as they cook.

The build-your-own burger and grilled cheese bar includes classic toppings like caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and more. Premium toppings include avocado, bacon, french fries, and over-easy or over-hard eggs. Customers can also choose from sauces like housemade ranch, pepper BBQ, Buffalo, ketchup, mayo, mustard, relish, or Hello Bistro Secret Sauce.

Chees lovers can choose from American, cheddar, pepper jack, or Swiss.

For vegetarians and vegans, Hello Bistro offers a plant-based Beyond Burger patty. Those trying to cut down on eating red meat can opt for a patty made from turkey.


“We have been customizing salads since our first restaurant opened in 2012, and we are thrilled to evolve our menu to offer burgers and grilled cheeses to match that same level of creativity and personalization," says Hello Bistro district manager JoAnn Walk. "Our team members are excited to serve our guests with these new options!”
Hello Bistro. Multiple locations. hellobistro.com

Trending

Tags

Latest in Food

Pickle beer, ice cream at the zoo, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pickle beer, ice cream at the zoo, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Fish fry in July, Picklesburgh fun, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Fish fry in July, Picklesburgh fun, and more Pittsburgh food news

Josué Luciano of Grandview Bakery inspires LGBTQ community through cakes

By Dani Janae

Josué Luciano of Grandview Bakery inspires LGBTQ community through cakes

Duo’s Taqueria rewards your Spanish practice with discounted tacos

By Ladimir Garcia

Duo’s Taqueria rewards your Spanish practice with discounted tacos
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 6-12, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pickle beer, ice cream at the zoo, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Pickle beer, ice cream at the zoo, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Marg Madness aims to find the best margaritas in Pittsburgh

Marg Madness aims to find the best margaritas in Pittsburgh

By CP Marketing Team

Fish fry in July, Picklesburgh fun, and more Pittsburgh food news

Fish fry in July, Picklesburgh fun, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

An upcoming restaurant, a new life for Black Forge, and more Pittsburgh food news

An upcoming restaurant, a new life for Black Forge, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation