Hello Bistro adds new "build your own" burger and grilled cheese bar | Pittsburgh City Paper

“Customization is incredibly important to our guests," says Amanda Giacobbi, senior director of marketing for Hello Bistro, in a press release.
Giacobbi adds that Hello Bistro's new "Build Your Own Burger and Grilled Cheese" options provide a "more personalized approach" to its menu by "empowering guests to build their meal exactly the way they want to enjoy it,”
The news also comes with the announcement of Hello Bistro's new smashburger, following a trend that has been growing in the region with the opening of restaurants like Moonlit Burgers in Dormont. The Hello Bistro version can be made with one to three patties, all of which are made the traditional smashburger way by being literally smashed into the grill as they cook.
The build-your-own burger and grilled cheese bar includes classic toppings like caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and more. Premium toppings include avocado, bacon, french fries, and over-easy or over-hard eggs. Customers can also choose from sauces like housemade ranch, pepper BBQ, Buffalo, ketchup, mayo, mustard, relish, or Hello Bistro Secret Sauce.
Chees lovers can choose from American, cheddar, pepper jack, or Swiss.
For vegetarians and vegans, Hello Bistro offers a plant-based Beyond Burger patty. Those trying to cut down on eating red meat can opt for a patty made from turkey.
“We have been customizing salads since our first restaurant opened in 2012, and we are thrilled to evolve our menu to offer burgers and grilled cheeses to match that same level of creativity and personalization," says Hello Bistro district manager JoAnn Walk. "Our team members are excited to serve our guests with these new options!”
