 Heinz History Center adds decades-spanning collection from Pittsburgh astronaut | Pittsburgh City Paper

Heinz History Center adds decades-spanning collection from Pittsburgh astronaut

By

click to enlarge Heinz History Center adds decades-spanning collection from Pittsburgh astronaut
Photo: Courtesy of Jay Apt, Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives, Heinz History Center
Jay Apt standing at a distance from the shuttle on the evening before the Apollo 11 launch on July 15, 1969.

Pittsburgh has produced a number of notable figures ranging from artists and playwrights to legendary athletes. The city even has an astronaut in Jerome “Jay” Apt, who flew on four space missions and logged more than 847 hours in space.
Now, the Heinz History Center is honoring Apt's incredible accomplishments with a new collection.

Presented as part of the museum's Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives, described on the Center's website as an effort to "collect, preserve, and make accessible the documentary history of Jews and Jewish communities of Western Pennsylvania," the new collection traces Apt’s childhood in Pittsburgh, his career at NASA, his best-selling book, Orbit: NASA Astronauts Photograph The Earth, and his stint as director of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History from 1997 to 2000.

A press release calls it "an intimate look at what it takes to secure one of the most exclusive jobs in the world."


According to the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, Apt, who now teaches at CMU's Tepper School of Business, is Jewish and a member of Rodef Shalom Congregation.

Apt graduated from Shady Side Academy in 1967, and would later join NASA in 1980, working for its Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena and as a flight controller at Johnson Space Center before becoming an astronaut candidate. He served as an astronaut for over 12 years.

As of last week, the Apt collection is available online for public research and will mark the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Apt documented the launch of the Apollo 11 mission on July 16, 1969, at Cape Canaveral, for Modern Rocketry magazine, a publication he helped found at Harvard University.

The press kit and press pass used by Apt, as well as his photos of the launch, are included in the “Destination Moon” section of the Center's long-term exhibition Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation.


Apollo 11 marked one way Apt used his position to document space travel. In 1996, National Geographic published his book Orbit, a collection of 170 images of Earth taken during various space missions.

Besides the Apollo 11 materials, other artifacts from the collection, including Apt's journals written during his solo trips to Alaska and overseas to Greenland, are now available to view online, along with the Historic Pittsburgh finding aid, and a new entry on the Jewish Encyclopedia of Western Pennsylvania.
Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. heinzhistorycenter.org

Trending

Speaking of...

A week for farmers markets, a loss for Bloomfield, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A week for farmers markets, a loss for Bloomfield, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 9-15

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 9-15

The top events in Pittsburgh for April 21-27

By CP Staff

The top events in Pittsburgh for April 21-27

Black-led community spotlight: Tika Hemingway of Pittsburgh Girls Box

By Dani Janae

Black-led community spotlight: Tika Hemingway of Pittsburgh Girls Box
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

GoatFest PGH returns to South Side Park with free music, fun, and animals

By Amanda Waltz

GoatFest PGH returns to South Side Park with free music, fun, and animals

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Trace, and more (July 21-24)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Trace, and more (July 21-24)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spring Hill Brewing, Hot Mass, and more (July 14-17)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spring Hill Brewing, Hot Mass, and more (July 14-17)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Mill 19, Hop Farm Brewing, and more (July 7-9)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Mill 19, Hop Farm Brewing, and more (July 7-9)
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

GoatFest PGH returns to South Side Park with free music, fun, and animals

GoatFest PGH returns to South Side Park with free music, fun, and animals

By Amanda Waltz

A list of recently released books by some of the region’s most accomplished writers

A list of recently released books by some of the region’s most accomplished writers

By Rege Behe

A photo of crowds in front of the stage at 2021's Flood City Musical Festival

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 25-31

By Jordan Snowden

Play ball with first trailer for Pittsburgh-shot series, A League of Their Own

Play ball with first trailer for Pittsburgh-shot series, A League of Their Own

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation