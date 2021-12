Healthy Ride temporarily removing bike-share stations ahead of 2022 changes

click to enlarge CP Photo: Ryan Deto Healthy Ride bike-share station on Penn Avenue

click to enlarge Image: Courtesy of Healthy Ride Map of the Healthy Ride stations to be removed in 2022

42nd Street & Penn Avenue

12th Street & Penn Avenue

11th Street & Penn Avenue

Ninth Street & Penn Avenue

Grant Street & Strawberry Way

Ross Street & Sixth Avenue

Ross Street & Fourth Avenue

Third Avenue & Stanwix Street

Wood Street & Sixth Avenue

Smithfield Street & Fourth Avenue

First Avenue & Smithfield Street

East Liberty Blvd & Negley Avenue

Penn Avenue & South Atlantic Avenue

North Winebiddle Street & Penn Avenue

Roup Avenue & Friendship Ave

Eccrue Way & Bennett Street

Hamilton Avenue & North Dallas Avenue

Hamilton Avenue & Zodiac Way

Frankstown Avenue & East Liberty Boulevard

East Liberty Boulevard & Larimer Avenue

Butler Street & Stanton Avenue

Butler Street & 48th Street

Penn Avenue & 39th Street

Liberty Avenue & 37th Street

Arch Street & Jacksonia Street

West General Robinson Street

North Craig Street & Fifth Avenue

Fifth Avenue & South Dithridge Street

Tennyson Avenue & Fifth Avenue

Forbes Avenue & South Craig Street

Semple Street & Louisa Street

Ohara & Desoto

Shady Avenue & Ellsworth Avenue

Walnut Street & College Street

Forbes Avenue & Murray Avenue

Wightman Street & Forbes Avenue

Schenley Drive & Forbes Avenue

Beacon Street & Murray Avenue

Hobart Street & Wightman Street

Smallman Street & 31st Street

24th Street & Smallman Street

14th Street & Penn Avenue

Penn & 29th

PPG Paints Arena

Fifth Avenue & Miltenberger Street

Stevenson Street & Forbes Avenue

McAnulty Drive & Forbes Avenue

S 25th St & E Carson St,

S 22nd St & E Carson St

Stanton Avenue & North Negley Avenue

Healthy Ride, Pittsburgh’s bike-share nonprofit, has seen success over the years with growing ridership and expansion into different city neighborhoods. And bigger changes are to come in 2022, likely the addition of electric-assist bicycles, aka e-bikes, to the fleet. But first, Healthy Ride will be removing some stations to prepare for those changes.According to a Dec. 8 blog post , Healthy Ride began removing stations and kiosks last week and will continue to do so until 50 select stations are removed. The agency will still have more than 50 stations located throughout Pittsburgh after the removals are complete.“In order to make room for things to come, we need to remove stations from the network,” reads the blog post. “We know this removal will not come without impact to our customers, but it is essential. Our goal is to consistently expand year over year and bring back more stations to your neighborhood and connect new communities to the bikeshare network in Pittsburgh.”The 50 removed stations will be closed for 2022. Healthy Ride says it will be replacing all of its fleet with new bikes in 2022, and is using this opportunity for organizations to help the agency find new homes for the old bikes.It’s not perfectly clear exactly what Healthy Ride’s new plans are for 2022, but signs point to the introduction of e-bikes to the fleet.Healthy Ride has been wanting to introduce e-bikes to its fleet since at least 2019. And Healthy Ride director David White told WESA in May that the goal is to replace about 325 regular bikes with e-bikes. In March of this year, Healthy Ride announced that the Heinz Endowments had granted the agency $750,000 “to assist its transition to electric-assist bicycles.”E-bikes have been growing in popularity. They function like normal bicycles, except that a small electric motor provides peddlers an extra boost that can help some riders reach speeds of 20 mph on flat-ground, or make it a breeze to climb a hill.The removals are concentrated in Downtown and Oakland, though both those neighborhoods will still have several stations each. It appears that Uptown and Squirrel Hill will have all of their stations removed, according to the blog post. It’s unclear if and when they will be replaced, but Healthy Ride will make an announcement in February 2022 about the agency’s plans.The full list of the stations to be removed is listed by neighborhood below: