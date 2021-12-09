 Healthy Ride temporarily removing bike-share stations ahead of 2022 changes | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Healthy Ride temporarily removing bike-share stations ahead of 2022 changes

By

click to enlarge Healthy Ride bike-share station on Penn Avenue - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Healthy Ride bike-share station on Penn Avenue
Healthy Ride, Pittsburgh’s bike-share nonprofit, has seen success over the years with growing ridership and expansion into different city neighborhoods. And bigger changes are to come in 2022, likely the addition of electric-assist bicycles, aka e-bikes, to the fleet. But first, Healthy Ride will be removing some stations to prepare for those changes.

According to a Dec. 8 blog post, Healthy Ride began removing stations and kiosks last week and will continue to do so until 50 select stations are removed. The agency will still have more than 50 stations located throughout Pittsburgh after the removals are complete.

“In order to make room for things to come, we need to remove stations from the network,” reads the blog post. “We know this removal will not come without impact to our customers, but it is essential. Our goal is to consistently expand year over year and bring back more stations to your neighborhood and connect new communities to the bikeshare network in Pittsburgh.”


The 50 removed stations will be closed for 2022. Healthy Ride says it will be replacing all of its fleet with new bikes in 2022, and is using this opportunity for organizations to help the agency find new homes for the old bikes.

It’s not perfectly clear exactly what Healthy Ride’s new plans are for 2022, but signs point to the introduction of e-bikes to the fleet.

Healthy Ride has been wanting to introduce e-bikes to its fleet since at least 2019. And Healthy Ride director David White told WESA in May that the goal is to replace about 325 regular bikes with e-bikes. In March of this year, Healthy Ride announced that the Heinz Endowments had granted the agency $750,000 “to assist its transition to electric-assist bicycles.”

E-bikes have been growing in popularity. They function like normal bicycles, except that a small electric motor provides peddlers an extra boost that can help some riders reach speeds of 20 mph on flat-ground, or make it a breeze to climb a hill.
click to enlarge Map of the Healthy Ride stations to be removed in 2022 - IMAGE: COURTESY OF HEALTHY RIDE
Image: Courtesy of Healthy Ride
Map of the Healthy Ride stations to be removed in 2022
The removals are concentrated in Downtown and Oakland, though both those neighborhoods will still have several stations each. It appears that Uptown and Squirrel Hill will have all of their stations removed, according to the blog post. It’s unclear if and when they will be replaced, but Healthy Ride will make an announcement in February 2022 about the agency’s plans.


The full list of the stations to be removed is listed by neighborhood below:

Bloomfield
  • 42nd Street & Penn Avenue
Downtown
  • 12th Street & Penn Avenue
  • 11th Street & Penn Avenue
  • Ninth Street & Penn Avenue
  • Grant Street & Strawberry Way
  • Ross Street & Sixth Avenue
  • Ross Street & Fourth Avenue
  • Third Avenue & Stanwix Street
  • Wood Street & Sixth Avenue
  • Smithfield Street & Fourth Avenue
  • First Avenue & Smithfield Street
East Liberty
  • East Liberty Blvd & Negley Avenue
Garfield
  • Penn Avenue & South Atlantic Avenue
  • North Winebiddle Street & Penn Avenue
Friendship
  • Roup Avenue & Friendship Ave
Homewood
  • Eccrue Way & Bennett Street
  • Hamilton Avenue & North Dallas Avenue
Larimer
  • Hamilton Avenue & Zodiac Way
  • Frankstown Avenue & East Liberty Boulevard
  • East Liberty Boulevard & Larimer Avenue
Lawrenceville
  • Butler Street & Stanton Avenue
  • Butler Street & 48th Street
  • Penn Avenue & 39th Street
  • Liberty Avenue & 37th Street
North Side
  • Arch Street & Jacksonia Street
  • West General Robinson Street
Oakland
  • North Craig Street & Fifth Avenue
  • Fifth Avenue & South Dithridge Street
  • Tennyson Avenue & Fifth Avenue
  • Forbes Avenue & South Craig Street
  • Semple Street & Louisa Street
  • Ohara & Desoto
Shadyside
  • Shady Avenue & Ellsworth Avenue
  • Walnut Street & College Street
Squirrel Hill
  • Forbes Avenue & Murray Avenue
  • Wightman Street & Forbes Avenue
  • Schenley Drive & Forbes Avenue
  • Beacon Street & Murray Avenue
  • Hobart Street & Wightman Street
Strip District
  • Smallman Street & 31st Street
  • 24th Street & Smallman Street
  • 14th Street & Penn Avenue
  • Penn & 29th
Uptown
  • PPG Paints Arena
  • Fifth Avenue & Miltenberger Street
  • Stevenson Street & Forbes Avenue
  • McAnulty Drive & Forbes Avenue
South Side
  • S 25th St & E Carson St,
  • S 22nd St & E Carson St
Highland Park
  • Stanton Avenue & North Negley Avenue

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Three Strip District projects get redevelopment grants to expand riverfront access

By Ryan Deto

Three Strip District projects get redevelopment grants to expand riverfront access

Pittsburgh will officially make parking in bike lanes illegal

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh will officially make parking in bike lanes illegal

GetGo opens new location in McKees Rocks

By Jason Phox

GetGo opens new location in McKees Rocks
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Three Strip District projects get redevelopment grants to expand riverfront access

By Ryan Deto

Three Strip District projects get redevelopment grants to expand riverfront access

Pa. House GOP submit draft congressional map for redistricting plan

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. House GOP submit draft congressional map for redistricting plan

Win big with VisitPittsburgh’s 10 days of giveaways, featuring local restaurants and businesses

By Lisa Cunningham

Win big with VisitPittsburgh’s 10 days of giveaways, featuring local restaurants and businesses

Pennsylvania House GOP lawmaker proposes Santa tax credit

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania House GOP lawmaker proposes Santa tax credit
More »

Readers also liked…

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 8-14, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Mayor-elect Gainey puts controversial transit project on hold as multi-modal vision of Hazelwood Green becomes more uncertain

Mayor-elect Gainey puts controversial transit project on hold as multi-modal vision of Hazelwood Green becomes more uncertain

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania House GOP lawmaker proposes Santa tax credit

Pennsylvania House GOP lawmaker proposes Santa tax credit

By Stephen Caruso

Win big with VisitPittsburgh’s 10 days of giveaways, featuring local restaurants and businesses

Win big with VisitPittsburgh’s 10 days of giveaways, featuring local restaurants and businesses

By Lisa Cunningham

Pa. review of medical cannabis vape products confuses and worries patients

Pa. review of medical cannabis vape products confuses and worries patients

By Kim Lyons

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation