Healthy Ride bike share is offering free rides in Pittsburgh all during Election Day

click to enlarge CP photo: Ryan Deto Healthy Ride bike-share station on Penn Avenue, Downtown

Pittsburgh's bike share nonprofit Healthy Ride is offering voters an quicker way to get to the polls than walking today. For Election Day, Healthy Ride is offering free rides on their bikes, which are located at stations throughout the city of Pittsburgh.Riders just need to have an active Healthy Ride account, and then need to get a voucher by entering VOTE2020 on the nextbike app or at HealthyRidePGH.com And while Healthy Ride has been expanding stations , the nonprofit also understands they aren't everywhere and it's likely there won't be a station to park your bike near your polling place. But Healthy Ride says to just park and lock the bike near your polling place and since the ride is free, there are no concerns about racking up charges."Not a Healthy Ride station near your polling place? No worries," reads the Healthy Ride website . "You can temporarily park your bike using the cable lock while you’re fulfilling your civic duty. The bike will still be on your account and unavailable to other riders, but with a Free Ride Day, you won’t be charged for any of it."Here is more information on how to create an account and get an Election Day voucher:If you don’t already have a Healthy Ride account, create one on its website, the nextbike mobile app, or call Healthy Ride Customer Support team 412-535-5189. Once you have your account set up, apply the voucher code:Log-in to your Healthy Ride accountEnter your Account Settings via the navigation barsClick Redeem VoucherEnter VOTE2020, and click redeem voucherLog-in to your Healthy Ride accountSelect Vouchers from the menuEnter VOTE2020, and click redeem voucher