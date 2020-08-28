Healing walks through the neighborhood

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA.

Mental health is taking a toll on so many of us. Vacations are tough to manage and with everyone trying to plan a lot of the same outdoorsy activities, things can often be fully booked, expensive, or both.But in order to fill some of those gaps following weeks of especially heavy reporting, I was inspired by a local retired photojournalist to get out into our shared neighborhood and document whatever I'd like, however I'd like to do it. For him, it's a nightly stroll and a personal project, so I'll merely say that he's right when he told me it helps heal.I decided to showcase the sights early in the morning, when Lawrenceville isn't as crowded as it is in the evenings or weekends. It really is my favorite time, as long as I have my coffee. The slow pace and quiet sounds allow you to get to a peaceful state of mind where you can actually think and not be distracted by traffic and honking. I often complain to my coworkers on how I wish certain neighborhoods didn't allow cars to park on city streets because the architecture would be in full view of my camera lens; instead, these amazing facades are blocked. Getting up early though allows you to see at least some of these streets the way they were intended: free of cars. Plus, the gorgeous light can often stream through alleyways and bounce off of nearby windows.These morning walks may not be something I do every single day. I enjoy sleeping in as much as the next person. But, when needed, it's a good dose to help you get through the week. Not to mention the great people you can meet along the way.P.S. Thanks to the fisherman for the new spot to photograph the Downtown skyline!