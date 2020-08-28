 Healing walks through the neighborhood | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Healing walks through the neighborhood

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA.
Mental health is taking a toll on so many of us. Vacations are tough to manage and with everyone trying to plan a lot of the same outdoorsy activities, things can often be fully booked, expensive, or both.

But in order to fill some of those gaps following weeks of especially heavy reporting, I was inspired by a local retired photojournalist to get out into our shared neighborhood and document whatever I'd like, however I'd like to do it. For him, it's a nightly stroll and a personal project, so I'll merely say that he's right when he told me it helps heal.

I decided to showcase the sights early in the morning, when Lawrenceville isn't as crowded as it is in the evenings or weekends. It really is my favorite time, as long as I have my coffee. The slow pace and quiet sounds allow you to get to a peaceful state of mind where you can actually think and not be distracted by traffic and honking. I often complain to my coworkers on how I wish certain neighborhoods didn't allow cars to park on city streets because the architecture would be in full view of my camera lens; instead, these amazing facades are blocked. Getting up early though allows you to see at least some of these streets the way they were intended: free of cars. Plus, the gorgeous light can often stream through alleyways and bounce off of nearby windows.


These morning walks may not be something I do every single day. I enjoy sleeping in as much as the next person. But, when needed, it's a good dose to help you get through the week. Not to mention the great people you can meet along the way.

P.S. Thanks to the fisherman for the new spot to photograph the Downtown skyline!
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

From a window seat: Scenes from a morning commute on the T

By Jared Wickerham

Riders pass over the Monongahela River from Station Square to First Avenue.

Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike

By Jared Wickerham

Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike (13)

Concrete camaraderie — finding acceptance in skateboarding

By Jared Wickerham

Scott Ross, 32, skates at Pitcher skatepark in Carnegie.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds host first professional sporting event amidst pandemic

By Jared Wickerham

A Pittsburgh Riverhounds staff member disinfects a game ball in the first half.
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 26- 1, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A drive-by protest demanding rent and mortgage freezes amidst coronavirus in Pittsburgh in May

Gov. Wolf says his executive authority has run out on extending eviction moratorium, perplexing some experts

By Stephen Caruso

Mixed-use affordable housing in East Liberty

Over 180 affordable housing units in Pittsburgh receive tax credits, still await gap funding

By Julia Maruca

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette pulled initial Dannielle Brown coverage and hasn’t covered the story since

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette pulled initial Dannielle Brown coverage and hasn’t covered the story since

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation