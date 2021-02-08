 Healing Hearts Podcast goes in-depth on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Healing Hearts Podcast goes in-depth on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program

By

click to enlarge Chris Kohan, cofounder of The Healing Center, recording at the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University
Chris Kohan, cofounder of The Healing Center, recording at the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University
Chris Kohan, Co-Founder of The Healing Center, hosts a special new series of  The Healing Hearts Podcast featuring growers in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program from across the state.

In seven episodes, he chats with Pennsylvania industry leaders to learn about their passion for healing with cannabis.

The new shows include guests from Terrapin, Grassroots, Prime Wellness, Agri-Kind, Calypso, Insa, and Penn Health Group.


All seven episodes of the Healing Hearts Podcast, created to provide education, innovation, and information about Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, are now available on Apple Podcasts and other platforms.


The podcast is a product of The Healing Center, Western Pennsylvania’s premier medical cannabis dispensary group, and was produced in partnership with the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University.

“Healing Hearts is an important project for us because it connects patients to the voices of pioneers in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program,” said Lisa Craig, Director of Marketing for The Healing Center and a part-time instructor in the School of Communication at Point Park.

“Together with the CMI, we have produced seven amazing programs for our first season,” said Kohan. “We believe it gives the layperson a peek behind the curtain of the cannabis industry in Pennsylvania.”


Topics for the first season include heartfelt chats with The Healing Center cofounders, Chris Kohan and Jay Richards, who championed for cannabis in the commonwealth for a decade to get a bill passed, in-depth discussions with medical professionals in patient care, and call-in interviews with growers/processors from across the state.

“The Center for Media Innovation is proud to be associated with the Healing Hearts Podcast because of the unique information and resources it provides to people seeking relief through medical marijuana,” said Andrew Conte, Director of the CMI. “Many people still do not know a lot about this emerging industry in the state, and the podcast addresses a wide range of questions about managing pain, chronic illnesses, and other approved conditions.”

The CMI has been producing and supporting podcasts since opening its doors in 2014, including both seasons of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s award-winning True Crime Podcast, Storybeat with Steve Cuden, and the Are You Intuit? Podcast by Lillie Leonardi.

You can listen to The Healing Hearts Podcast by clicking here.
The Healing Center. Multiple locations. thehealingcenterusa.com

Smoothie King offers customizable options to fit your health and fitness goals Sponsored

By Sponsored Content

Smoothie King offers customizable options to fit your health and fitness goals

The Peoples ProgramFinder Helps Customers Learn about Their Energy Assistance Options Sponsored

By Peoples ProgramFinder

The Peoples ProgramFinder Helps Customers Learn about Their Energy Assistance Options

Families value Propel’s individualized learning Sponsored

By Propel Schools

READING — Propel School’s innovative K-2 Reading Initiative ensures that all scholars are reading at or above grade level by the time they complete second grade and setting the foundation for years of continued education achievement.

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card Sponsored

By Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card
