Heads2Gether hosts Head Out event on Saturday, April 24

The event will feature live music from Johnny Cardo, and Friends of Elvis, food trucks, live glass blowing, vendor booths, and so much more. Admission is free for the 21+ event and so is the gift bag that will be received by the first one-hundred people that stop by. Erik Asher from Asher’s Finest Rosin will be demonstrating how to press fresh CBD flower. There will be exotic glass bead jewelry as well as your favorite hippie fashions.
Compassionate Certification Centers will be on-site with specials on both medical marijuana certifications and re-certifications.
It’s the first ever Head Out Event, Sat., April 24 from 2-6 p.m. at Heads2Gether, 875 West Chestnut St., just two doors down from The Healing Center. All CDC guidelines must be followed. Please remember your mask. For more information go to heads2g.com
Heads2Gether features all of your head shop needs, wellness supplements and more all in one convenient location. We have ample parking sharing a lot with Compassionate Certification Centers and The Healing Center. Visit on Wednesday for wellness savings!