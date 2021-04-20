 Heads2Gether hosts Head Out event on Saturday, April 24 | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Heads2Gether hosts Head Out event on Saturday, April 24

By

click to enlarge heads2gether-pittsburgh.jpg
Heads2Gether the “high standard” in Washington, PA is hosting their first ever Head Out Event on Sat., April 24 from 2-6 p.m. at their store front located at 875 West Chestnut St.

The event will feature live music from Johnny Cardo, and Friends of Elvis, food trucks, live glass blowing, vendor booths, and so much more. Admission is free for the 21+ event and so is the gift bag that will be received by the first one-hundred people that stop by. Erik Asher from Asher’s Finest Rosin will be demonstrating how to press fresh CBD flower. There will be exotic glass bead jewelry as well as your favorite hippie fashions.

click to enlarge heads2gether-pittsburgh-event.jpg

Compassionate Certification Centers will be on-site with specials on both medical marijuana certifications and re-certifications.


It’s the first ever Head Out Event, Sat., April 24 from 2-6 p.m. at Heads2Gether, 875 West Chestnut St., just two doors down from The Healing Center. All CDC guidelines must be followed. Please remember your mask. For more information go to heads2g.com

Heads2Gether features all of your head shop needs, wellness supplements and more all in one convenient location. We have ample parking sharing a lot with Compassionate Certification Centers and The Healing Center. Visit on Wednesday for wellness savings!

Trending

Personalized mimosas for Mother's Day, a rooftop beer garden reopens, and other Pittsburgh food news
Take a hike into terror with the Pittsburgh-shot horror film The Boonies
How Heinz is navigating a national shortage of ketchup packets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of the coronavirus vaccine
Pittsburgh venues frustrated with held-up federal funds from Save Our Stages Act
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

PENN’S CHOICE is quickly becoming the local choice for all things CBD Sponsored

By Penn's Choice

PENN’S CHOICE is quickly becoming the local choice for all things CBD

CBD vs. Medical Marijuana? Sponsored

By Susan Merenstein

CBD vs. Medical Marijuana?

PurePenn making impact in Mon Valley Community Sponsored

By PurePenn

PurePenn making impact in Mon Valley Community

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert Sponsored

By Releaf Specialists

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

PENN’S CHOICE is quickly becoming the local choice for all things CBD

Sponsored

PENN’S CHOICE is quickly becoming the local choice for all things CBD

By Penn's Choice

CBD vs. Medical Marijuana?

Sponsored

CBD vs. Medical Marijuana?

By Susan Merenstein

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert

Sponsored

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert

By Releaf Specialists

PurePenn making impact in Mon Valley Community

Sponsored

PurePenn making impact in Mon Valley Community

By PurePenn

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation