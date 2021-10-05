Haunted basement ride brings scares to North Huntingdon

“About 10 years ago, I used to live in White Oak,” says Niedzwecki. “Me and my buddies all love Halloween. I did a home haunt in my two-car garage and basement. The local community came, and I donated to the Animal Safe Haven in White Oak.”
“We love Shelley and Luke, and we wanted to support them,” Murtha says. “They are wonderful people and a wonderful family.”
He compares the ride to Ghostwood Estate at Kennywood, as people get to ride through the basement as opposed to walking through it like a typical haunted house. Visitors will ride through eleven rooms, and the Springwood Manor website boasts that "while the ride lasts around three minutes, it feels like eternity."
“We have live actors, and a lot of them are our kids or parents of the kids involved so it’s a family affair,” he says. “That’s the kind of audience we’re trying to attract — the parents with their kids.”
The pair are excited to bring something new and fun to the community.
“Nothing gives you a better feeling than scaring people and then hearing them laugh,” Niedzwecki says. “People pay to get scared and that’s the whole point. That’s awesome.”
Murtha adds she's excited to provide a fun activity for locals to attend. “I bet most people have been to a haunted house before, but most people haven’t been to a home haunt," she says.
And Niedzwecki and Murtha aren’t the only ones involved who are excited for the experience — two of their kids, Ryan Sypolt and Katalina Niedzwecki, want everyone to know they are also willing to provide scares.
“Dressing up like an actor, this is going to be really big,” Sypolt says.
Katalina says she's ready for her friends to show up so she can scare them, too. “I’m excited to scare people and see their reactions,” she says. “I’ve always been wanting to do this.”
The home haunt will be open every Friday and Saturday this month starting Fri., Oct. 8 from 6-10 p.m. For those who love Halloween but don't want to be scared, the family will open one additional hour at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 30 for a no live-actor ride through. On Halloween day, Oct. 31, they will be open from 8-10 p.m.