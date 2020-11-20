Harrisburg GOP apparently wants to ban certain flags from John Fetterman's office

It’s kinda flattering that they changed Pennsylvania law just for me. 🥺👉👈



Speaking of changing laws...



I’ll take them down when we get:



LEGAL WEED 🟩 FOR PA + EQUAL PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW for LGBTQIA+ community in PA.

⬛️🟫🟥🟧🟨🟩🟦🟪 https://t.co/B8XMXqcVZJ