 Harrisburg GOP apparently wants to ban certain flags from John Fetterman's office | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Harrisburg GOP apparently wants to ban certain flags from John Fetterman's office

By and

click to enlarge Pride flags are flown outside Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's capitol office - PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL STAR PHOTO: SARAH ANNE HUGHES
Pennsylvania Capital Star photo: Sarah Anne Hughes
Pride flags are flown outside Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's capitol office
Harrisburg Republicans are sick and tired of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s flags. So, they’re banning him from flying them.

A temporary budget set to pass this week is on track to include a provision prohibiting any flag except the American flag, Pennsylvania’s state flag, or a flag honoring missing American soldiers from flying over the state Capitol building or Capitol grounds.

The draft language also bans banners, posters, or temporary signage from hanging in the Capitol’s external windows, balconies or alcoves.


The move is a transparent shot at Fetterman, a Democrat from Braddock, who has flown an LGBTQ Pride flag and a marijuana legalization flag from his office’s balcony — a prime piece of Capitol real estate that overlooks the building’s front steps and can be seen blocks away in downtown Harrisburg.
The provision was tucked into the state’s fiscal code, an omnibus bill passed every year with the budget that includes instructions on spending. The bill often becomes a vehicle for lawmakers to enact policy changes big and small – from tweaks to state alternative energy law to a rule regulating Capitol flags.

The language was included in an amendment filed by Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-Centre) on Friday.

Through his spokeswoman Jennifer Kocher, Corman didn’t take responsibility for the flag ban.

Kocher said she didn’t know who wrote the flag provision, and that the amendment Corman introduced represented the entirety of the agreed-upon fiscal code — a document that receives input from leaders in the House, Senate and executive branch.


Fetterman declined to comment Friday, but tweeted about the effort after it was published.

“It’s kinda flattering that they changed Pennsylvania law just for me,” he tweeted. He added he only planned to take the flags down once the state legalized marijuana and approved human rights protections for LGBTQ citizens.
As Gov. Tom Wolf’s second-in-command, Fetterman has used his bully pulpit to champion progressive causes and cut a visible profile in national media.

His job also requires him to preside over the state Senate — a role that’s seen him clash with Republican lawmakers.

Republicans said Fetterman failed to do his job in June 2019 when he didn’t sanction state Sen. Katie Muth (D-Montgomery) as she launched a protest on the Senate floor against a vote to eliminate a cash welfare program.

The episode led to a shouting match as Republican leaders implored Fetterman to enforce the chamber’s rules and accused him of acting “like a partisan hack.”
The Republican caucus sent Fetterman a letter one week later, telling him to learn Senate procedures or cede his rostrum to someone else.


Fetterman’s use of flags has seemingly stuck in Republicans’ minds. Speaking at a Capitol rally earlier this month, state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) derided the marijuana flag Fetterman displays inside his office, which does not appear to be impacted by the rider in the fiscal code.

“I walk into the Capitol there and I see the grandeur of the building there, and I walk in and [think] ‘how did someone like Doug Mastriano get into this building?’” Mastriano said. “My dad was a high school dropout. And then I go up the steps by the Senate and I see Fetterman’s office with a weed flag and I’m like, ‘I guess I can be here; you can do far worse than me.’”
Stephen Caruso and Elizabeth Hardison are reporters with the Pennsylvania Capital-Star where this story first appeared.

Trending

Where to find Thanksgiving takeout in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh-area race currently tied, could hinge on court decision to count remaining ballots
Allegheny County issues stay-at-home and stop-public-gathering advisories, urges no traveling for Thanksgiving
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto unveils a plan to help the Ohio Valley transition from fossil fuels
A Pittsburgher on her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and how we need to help others
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pennsylvania's unspent COVID stimulus cash will likely pad out $35B budget

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

OP-ED: Pa. Republicans are claiming election fraud, even while they celebrate their own election victories

By Jay Costa

Pittsburghers during an "Every Voice Heard, Every Vote Counted" march following the projection of the Biden-Harris win on Sat., Nov. 3.

Meet Kolbe Cole, who could become Western Pa.’s second Black woman in Harrisburg, and help flip the state House in the process

By Ryan Deto

Meet Kolbe Cole, who could become Western Pa.’s second Black woman in Harrisburg, and help flip the state House in the process

Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store

By Rjaa Ahmed

Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Transgender Day of Remembrance commemorated with local billboard campaign

By Ryan Deto

Transgender Day of Remembrance commemorated with local billboard campaign

Pittsburgh-area race currently tied, could hinge on court decision to count remaining ballots

By Ryan Deto

Jim Brewster and Nicole Ziccarelli

Pennsylvania's unspent COVID stimulus cash will likely pad out $35B budget

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

Popular Pittsburgh pinball convention Replay FX shuts down, citing losses from the pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

Popular Pittsburgh pinball convention Replay FX shuts down, citing losses from the pandemic
More »

Readers also liked…

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 18-24, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

10th Street bypass in Downtown Pittsburgh

Allegheny County issues stay-at-home and stop-public-gathering advisories, urges no traveling for Thanksgiving

By Ryan Deto

Jim Brewster and Nicole Ziccarelli

Pittsburgh-area race currently tied, could hinge on court decision to count remaining ballots

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania's unspent COVID stimulus cash will likely pad out $35B budget

By Stephen Caruso

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation