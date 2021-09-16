 Harris Theater returns to in-person film screenings with three-week run of Dear Evan Hansen | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Harris Theater returns to in-person film screenings with three-week run of Dear Evan Hansen

By

click to enlarge Dear Evan Hansen - PHOTO: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS/COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST
Photo: Universal Studios/Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Dear Evan Hansen
Anyone who says they have never snuck food or drinks into a movie theater is either a liar or has never actually been to a movie theater. When Harris Theater returns to regular operations later this month, you can still buy concessions, but you can also BYOB guilt-free.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that, on Thu., Sept. 23, the Harris Theater will reopen to in-person crowds. The historic Downtown theater will celebrate its return to programming with a three-week run of the new movie musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Adapted from the hit Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen follows a lonely high schooler who longs for “understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age,” according to a press release. The film retains the stage show’s excellent soundtrack and handling of mental health issues and has a local connection with director Stephen Chbosky. A native Pittsburgher, Chbosky is best known for helming the screen adaptation of his own novel, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, much of which was shot in his hometown.


“We are excited for the return of programming at the Harris and for our patrons to see the exciting renovations we have made to the historic space,” says Harris Theater manager Joseph Morrison. “What better way to welcome back theatergoers than with this film!”

Like many movie theaters, the Harris moved to a virtual format with its Harris Theater @ Home program after closing its doors last year. Even before COVID-19 hit, the theater was struggling after its managing organization, the Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media, fired its film staff and ended programming at the Harris, as well as at the Regent Square Theater.

Since then, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has taken over programming and looks forward to bringing Dear Evan Hansen to the “newly renovated Harris Theater.”

Like with many local arts venues, restaurants, and other public spaces, the Trust will require guests coming to the Harris to be vaccinated and to wear a mask. For complete information on the health and safety policies of the Trust, visit trustarts.org/health.
Dear Evan Hansen at Harris Theater. Thu., Sept. 23-Thu., Oct. 14. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org/pct_home

Trending

Speaking of...

Row House Cinema announces return of pop-up drive-in theater to Strip District

By Amanda Waltz

Row House Drive-in

Pittsburgh dance companies return to live performances for 2021-2022 season

By Amanda Waltz

An Untitled Love by Kyle Abraham and A.I.M

Row House Cinema announces re-opening with eclectic film schedule

By Amanda Waltz

"We Will Get Through This Pittsburgh" displayed on the marquee at Row House Cinemas in Lawrenceville in 2020.

Review: Pig is the Nicolas Cage show, but not in the way you think

By Owen Gabbey

Review: Pig is the Nicolas Cage show, but not in the way you think
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

Four spooky movies filmed in Pittsburgh

By Jason Phox

Four spooky movies filmed in Pittsburgh

Review: Documentary The Alpinist weighs the cost of chasing the ultimate high

By Owen Gabbey

Review: Documentary The Alpinist weighs the cost of chasing the ultimate high

Candyman is a tale of two different movies

By Owen Gabbey

Yayha Abdul-Mateen II in Candyman

Row House Cinema announces return of pop-up drive-in theater to Strip District

By Amanda Waltz

Row House Drive-in
More »

Readers also liked…

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

By Hannah Lynn

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

By Alex Gordon

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 15-21, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Three great ways to leaf peep in Western Pennsylvania

Three great ways to leaf peep in Western Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, PPG Paints Arena, and more (Sept. 16-19) (2)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, PPG Paints Arena, and more (Sept. 16-19)

By Dani Janae

Long-awaited Immersive Van Gogh exhibit announces Pittsburgh location, new October date

Long-awaited Immersive Van Gogh exhibit announces Pittsburgh location, new October date

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation