Harris Theater returns to in-person film screenings with three-week run of Dear Evan Hansen

click to enlarge Photo: Universal Studios/Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Dear Evan Hansen





Anyone who says they have never snuck food or drinks into a movie theater is either a liar or has never actually been to a movie theater. When Harris Theater returns to regular operations later this month, you can still buy concessions, but you can also BYOB guilt-free.The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that, on Thu., Sept. 23, the Harris Theater will reopen to in-person crowds. The historic Downtown theater will celebrate its return to programming with a three-week run of the new movie musicalAdapted from the hit Broadway musical,follows a lonely high schooler who longs for “understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age,” according to a press release. The film retains the stage show’s excellent soundtrack and handling of mental health issues and has a local connection with director Stephen Chbosky. A native Pittsburgher, Chbosky is best known for helming the screen adaptation of his own novel,, much of which was shot in his hometown.“We are excited for the return of programming at the Harris and for our patrons to see the exciting renovations we have made to the historic space,” says Harris Theater manager Joseph Morrison. “What better way to welcome back theatergoers than with this film!”Like many movie theaters, the Harris moved to a virtual format with its Harris Theater @ Home program after closing its doors last year. Even before COVID-19 hit, the theater was struggling after its managing organization, the Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media, fired its film staff and ended programming at the Harris, as well as at the Regent Square Theater.Since then, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has taken over programming and looks forward to bringingto the “newly renovated Harris Theater.”Like with many local arts venues, restaurants, and other public spaces, the Trust will require guests coming to the Harris to be vaccinated and to wear a mask. For complete information on the health and safety policies of the Trust, visit trustarts.org/health