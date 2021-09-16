Harris Theater returns to in-person film screenings with three-week run of Dear Evan Hansen

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that, on Thu., Sept. 23, the Harris Theater will reopen to in-person crowds. The historic Downtown theater will celebrate its return to programming with a three-week run of the new movie musical Dear Evan Hansen.
Adapted from the hit Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen follows a lonely high schooler who longs for “understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age,” according to a press release. The film retains the stage show’s excellent soundtrack and handling of mental health issues and has a local connection with director Stephen Chbosky. A native Pittsburgher, Chbosky is best known for helming the screen adaptation of his own novel, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, much of which was shot in his hometown.
“We are excited for the return of programming at the Harris and for our patrons to see the exciting renovations we have made to the historic space,” says Harris Theater manager Joseph Morrison. “What better way to welcome back theatergoers than with this film!”
Since then, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has taken over programming and looks forward to bringing Dear Evan Hansen to the “newly renovated Harris Theater.”
Like with many local arts venues, restaurants, and other public spaces, the Trust will require guests coming to the Harris to be vaccinated and to wear a mask. For complete information on the health and safety policies of the Trust, visit trustarts.org/health.
Dear Evan Hansen at Harris Theater. Thu., Sept. 23-Thu., Oct. 14. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org/pct_home