Harris Theater honors grunge music gods with Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.

"Before there was Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, or Blink-182, there was Dinosaur Jr.," reads an email from Harris Theater.
Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr. pays homage to "one of the most influential bands on the American East Coast, which inspired the rock scene, including Nirvana and Sonic Youth, in the 1990s," according to a synopsis from Munro Films.
The Harris screening coincides with a premiere event for the film happening at The Opera House in Brooklyn, New York. The film will be digitally released on Fri., June 3.
Described as an "emotional, tragically funny and sometimes noisy rollercoaster ride by a dysfunctional family," Freakscene includes archival footage and interviews with fellow Gen X/Slacker-era musicians like punk pioneer Henry Rollins, Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth, and Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü.
Watch a trailer for Freakscene below:
Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr. 8 p.m. Tue., May 31. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-12. trustarts.org