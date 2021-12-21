 Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By

click to enlarge Harris Grill on Fourth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: LUCY CHEN
CP Photo: Lucy Chen
Harris Grill on Fourth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh
Harris Grill, a well-known Pittsburgh eatery with locations in Downtown and in Shadyside, has announced that it is permanently closing the Fourth Avenue location in Downtown Pittsburgh. The last day of service at the Fourth Avenue location is Thu., Dec. 30.

In a press release, the Harris Grill team revealed struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the location closing.

“The Harris Grill 4th Avenue has struggled to remain open since the Coronavirus pandemic descended in March of 2020," reads the press release. "With the loss of the downtown business office population, and cancellation of cultural trust activities, sales have been down 75%."


The restaurant notes that while some business has returned to the Downtown location, "there is simply not enough continuing and regular foot traffic for the number of restaurants currently attempting to operate downtown." Harris says the decision by some Downtown offices to delay or modify their return to in-person work has effected Harris Grill's cash flow issues.

Allegheny County is still experiencing a large number of COVID-19 daily cases, and officials expect it to get worse as the Omicron variant spreads and people travel and socialize for the winter holidays.

Harris also announced that it is “unclear” whether it will reopen the flagship location in Shadyside after a fire closed the location in 2019. Owners Rodney Swartz, Alex and Dana Fruzynski, Amy Kluczkowski, and Leslie Donovan say they hope customers who used to frequent the Downtown restaurant come down for one last meal before the final day of operation.

“We appreciate all of our customers who have supported us over the years and will miss having this space to welcome them," they wrote. "May we meet again in the future."
Harris Grill: 245 Fourth Ave., Downtown. harrisgrill.com

