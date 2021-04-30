Hard-To-Recycle Collection Campaign launched for electronics, tires, and more

PRC will host six hard-to-recycle collection events throughout Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Taking place throughout the spring, summer, and fall of 2021, the events will be done in partnership with the Allegheny County Health Department, and will enable residents to drop off a wide variety of items.
“PRC provides residents with numerous options to conveniently and cost-effectively dispose of a wide variety of materials,” says PRC interim managing director Sarah Alessio Shea in a press release.
The events, which kick off on Saturday, May 22 at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer Township, continue PRC's mission to "lead and promote individual and collective action to prevent waste and conserve Pennsylvania’s environmental resources for each generation," as stated on its website.
Among the items being accepted are televisions, computer monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, small Freon appliances, and tires (with and without rims), all of which will be taken for a small fee. Cell and landline phones, computer towers and accessories, polystyrene packaging material, microwave ovens, video game consoles, DVD players, and glass bottles, jugs, and jars can be dropped off and recycled for free.
Alessio Shea assures that COVID-related precautions will be taken to keep participants and staff healthy, including an online system where recyclers can register for a drop-off up to a month in advance. Participants can register at prc.org/HTRregistration or by calling 412-488-7490 ext. 3.
“To streamline the process at our events, we’re asking participants to wear face coverings and stay in their vehicles while the contractor unloads the materials," says Alessio Shea. "When preparing to attend one of these collections, participants should place all materials in their car trunks or truck beds.”
Future Hard-To-Recycle Collection Campaign events will take place at locations in Leetsdale, McCandless, Bethel Park, and Monroeville, as well as in Settlers Cabin Park in Western Allegheny County.
Besides its collection events, PRC has also been instrumental in helping the city of Pittsburgh with its curbside recycling program. As part of the city's latest phase of its Blue Bin Rollout program, PRC took on a series of informative webinars covering the kinds of materials that can be set out
PRC has already kicked off a series of Household Chemical collection events, where participants can drop off automotive fluids, household cleaners, pesticides, paints, and other household chemicals. Those events kicked off on April 17 and will continue through Oct. 9, 2021.