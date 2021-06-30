 Happy Bellies is Pittsburgh’s only locally operated third-party food delivery service | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Happy Bellies is Pittsburgh’s only locally operated third-party food delivery service

In a city dominated by national food delivery apps that have recently come under criticism, Happy Bellies is Pittsburgh’s only restaurant delivery service that is locally owned and operated.

The three founders and operating partners of Happy Bellies — Dean Tanner, Alex Ciuca, and Larissa Ciuca — have over 20 years of combined industry experience and started Happy Bellies in 2013. From their collective knowledge, the three understand the importance of quality service at a reasonable price.

Alex Ciuca explains that their commission fees are “considerably less” for their partner restaurants compared to national delivery apps.


“To my understanding, some are gouging commissions to the tune of 30-plus percent to some restaurants, which is disturbing considering how most restaurants operate on such tight margins already,” Alex says.

Happy Bellies currently has seven drivers and only delivers from restaurants located in the Pittsburgh area. Alex emphasizes the values of “communication and transparency” to their drivers and customers.

“We are always available to our customers, partner restaurants, and drivers if they have any questions, concerns, or other needs,” says Alex. “A human will always be available to talk via phone, chat, or email during office hours.”

The Happy Bellies website lists 24 Pittsburgh-based restaurants patrons can choose delivery from, separated into two categories based on location, according to their website. Users of the app can choose from restaurants located around Pittsburgh’s East End, Oakland, and the Strip District.


Participating restaurants include Ali Baba in Oakland, Napoli Pizzeria in Squirrel Hill, Little Bangkok in the Strip District, and Smiling Banana Leaf in Highland Park.

The food delivered to East End/Pittsburgh addresses has a minimum service charge of $4.99 or 15% of the total order, whichever is greater, Alex says. This delivery area includes Pittsburgh neighborhoods and nearby boroughs including Downtown, Oakland, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, Edgewood, Swissvale, Greenfield, the Strip District, Polish Hill, Lawrenceville, Bloomfield, East Liberty, Highland Park, Morningside, South Side, Mount Washington, and Stanton Heights.

The deliveries to addresses north of the Allegheny River include a minimum service charge of $5.99, or, again, 15% of the total order. These deliveries are only made to a small number of locations, including the North Side, Aspinwall, Etna, Troy Hill, and O’Hara Township.

Happy Bellies also offers a corporate rewards program for local businesses, hospitals, universities, and other groups. Alex says these organizations receive free deliveries on every order without sign-up fees.
Happy Bellies. Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-9 p.m.; Sat. 4-9 p.m.; Sun. 4-8 p.m. happybelliespgh.com

