Hambone's bar in Lawrenceville has closed permanently

Yesterday, Hambone's announced that it has permanently closed. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant had taken on too much debt, and the bar and venue will be put up for sheriff’s sale.
We are very sad to have to tell you all. We tried, we really did.. but with the death of Jeff, the bank has made the...Posted by Hambone's on Saturday, October 10, 2020
“Jeff was an artist who created a home for comedians, visual artists, and performers across the city,” said local comedian Amanda Averell in September. “Hambone's is a home to so many and that's because of Jeff. He believed so much in the comedy scene of the city and all the comedians. He made everyone feel welcome.
Even before the pandemic, Hambone's was showing signs of financial struggles. In Dec. 2019, the business was closed shortly due to delinquent Alcoholic Beverage Tax payments, but the debt was quickly paid and it soon reopened. According to longtime friend and former Hambone's employee Mary Jo Coll, Holt also lost his fiance, Jocelyn Marie Hill, in 2019 after she suddenly passed away during a visit to Hambone’s. She was 43.
Despite these hardships, Hambone's was still universally loved in the city. This year, it took third place for Best Dive Bar in CP's Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll.
Hambone's thanked patrons, performers, staff, and vendors for their support of the bar over the years.
“Just from all of us, to all of you, we will miss you and goodbye,” reads a post on Facebook. “We will provide details of any sale of equipment when we know. Thank you to everyone, patrons, performers, staff, vendors ... all of you.”