 Guide: 2024 Pittsburgh-Area Summer Camps Are Here! | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Guide: 2024 Pittsburgh-Area Summer Camps Are Here!

By

click to enlarge Guide: 2024 Pittsburgh-Area Summer Camps Are Here!

Little Explorers Learning Academy

The Little Explorers full day summer camp program is designed to engage each child with themed weekly activities, indoor and outdoor fun, field trips and much more! Little Explorers summer program provides every child the opportunity to experience new adventures each day in a safe and caring environment.
www.littleexplorerspgh.com/our-programs/summer-camp/
Phone: (412) 589-3923
Email: [email protected]

Camp Invention

Spark your child’s creativity and confidence with our new Camp Invention® program, Illuminate! Children in grades K-6 will team up and take on fun, hands-on STEM challenges. They’ll design a light-up ball game, star in a prototyping game show and more! Visit invent.org/Local to secure your spot! Use promo code LOCAL25 by 3/27 to save $25.
www.invent.org/Local
Phone: (800) 968-4332
Email: [email protected]

Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media

Each summer, Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media welcomes young artists (aged 6-17) to their Shadyside campus for ten weeks of outstanding, art-focused camps. Taught by talented, experienced teachers, summer art camps are perfect place for budding artists to explore their creativity and create new masterpieces!
www.pghartsmedia.org/camps/
Phone: (412) 361-0455

Tags

Evergreen Cafe owner's car is still out front, now just "loading" in the loading zone every half hour

By Ali Trachta

Evergreen Cafe owner's car is still out front, now just "loading" in the loading zone every half hour (2)

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: Hilltop fortress edition

By Michael Machosky

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: Hilltop fortress edition

WV-based foundation helping children impacted by cancer expands to Pittsburgh

By Katy Fleming

Brett Wilson has shoulder-length blond hair and glasses and stands by the Three Sisters bridges in casual black clothing.

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Jan. 18-24

By CP Staff

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Jan. 18-24

The Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo Will Leave Its Mark On You Sponsored

By Leigh Frank

The Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo Will Leave Its Mark On You (4)

City Paper Sweepstakes: Fund the Holiday Shopping Spree of Your Dreams! Sponsored

By CP Staff

City Paper Sweepstakes: Fund the Holiday Shopping Spree of Your Dreams!

Join the Movement: Step Up to End Alzheimer’s Disease Sponsored

By The Alzheimer’s Association

Join the Movement: Step Up to End Alzheimer’s Disease

Maximize Your Financial Aid & College Options: 5 Secrets from a Seasoned Counselor Sponsored

By Emilia Wiles

Maximize Your Financial Aid & College Options: 5 Secrets from a Seasoned Counselor
More »
More Promoted Content
All Web Only

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 6-12, 2024

Previous Issues

Necromancer Brewing Co. is dead. Could the brand and its ill-fated Greenfield outpost be resurrected?

Necromancer Brewing Co. is dead. Could the brand and its ill-fated Greenfield outpost be resurrected?

By Rachel Wilkinson

Evergreen Cafe owner's car is still out front, now just "loading" in the loading zone every half hour (2)

Evergreen Cafe owner's car is still out front, now just "loading" in the loading zone every half hour

By Ali Trachta

A new Asian food hall, a bevy of St. Patrick's Day specials, and more Pittsburgh food news

A new Asian food hall, a bevy of St. Patrick's Day specials, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

How a union push, a 9-1-1 call, and “Barbenheimer” fermented into scandal at the Mattress Factory

How a union push, a 9-1-1 call, and “Barbenheimer” fermented into scandal at the Mattress Factory

By Colin Williams

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: March 7-13

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
March 7-13
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation