Guide: 2024 Pittsburgh-Area Summer Camps Are Here!

Little Explorers Learning AcademyThe Little Explorers full day summer camp program is designed to engage each child with themed weekly activities, indoor and outdoor fun, field trips and much more! Little Explorers summer program provides every child the opportunity to experience new adventures each day in a safe and caring environment.
www.littleexplorerspgh.com/our-programs/summer-camp/
Phone: (412) 589-3923
Email: [email protected]
Camp InventionSpark your child’s creativity and confidence with our new Camp Invention® program, Illuminate! Children in grades K-6 will team up and take on fun, hands-on STEM challenges. They’ll design a light-up ball game, star in a prototyping game show and more! Visit invent.org/Local to secure your spot! Use promo code LOCAL25 by 3/27 to save $25.
www.invent.org/Local
Phone: (800) 968-4332
Email: [email protected]
Pittsburgh Center for Arts & MediaEach summer, Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media welcomes young artists (aged 6-17) to their Shadyside campus for ten weeks of outstanding, art-focused camps. Taught by talented, experienced teachers, summer art camps are perfect place for budding artists to explore their creativity and create new masterpieces!
www.pghartsmedia.org/camps/
Phone: (412) 361-0455