Group effort turns Black Lives Matter mural into community art project

My first time with the can 😭

(w shape help from @CamoCustomz)



BIG shout out to @CamoCustomz and Max aka “GEMS” for all the love and support today!



I was super intimidated but it was really dope to be welcomed and witness so many beautiful additions to the wall 💙💛❤️ #BLM pic.twitter.com/FBnbE1aluq