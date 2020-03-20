Pittsburgh grocery stores offering dedicated hours for seniors and other shoppers vulnerable to coronavirus

Target
All stores will reserve the first hour after opening on Wednesdays for vulnerable shoppers.
Giant Eagle
Starting on Mon., March 23, all Giant Eagle stores will open one hour early at 6 a.m., Monday through Wednesday to accommodate vulnerable shoppers.
Whole Foods
All stores will open one hour early to accommodate shoppers 60 and older.
Dollar General
All stores reserve the first hour of opening for senior shoppers.
Walmart
From March 24-April 28, Walmart will open one hour earlier on Tuesdays to accommodate senior shoppers.