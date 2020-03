Pittsburgh grocery stores offering dedicated hours for seniors and other shoppers vulnerable to coronavirus

As we all (hopefully) know by now, elderly populations and immunocompromised people are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, and more likely to experience severe effects from it. Many families and communities are rallying to help deliver groceries to those in need, but for those who don't have that support (or insist on still doing their own shopping), many stores are reserving time slots for more vulnerable shoppers, including elderly people and those with underlying conditions.All stores will reserve the first hour after opening on Wednesdays for vulnerable shoppers.Starting on Mon., March 23, all Giant Eagle stores will open one hour early at 6 a.m., Monday through Wednesday to accommodate vulnerable shoppers.All stores will open one hour early to accommodate shoppers 60 and older.All stores reserve the first hour of opening for senior shoppers.From March 24-April 28, Walmart will open one hour earlier on Tuesdays to accommodate senior shoppers.