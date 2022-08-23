Greenfield care home ordered to pay workers $2.4 million in unpaid overtime | Pittsburgh City Paper

According to the U.S. Labor Department, Anna Zaydenberg cheated 345 ComForCare Home Care employees out of overtime payments by dividing their timesheets into two separate payroll systems, using a separate company run by her daughter Marsha Simonds. The two companies, Elder Resource Management and Staff Source, and both owners are all being held liable by the Aug. 5 District Court ruling.
Jessica Looman, a senior Labor Department administrator, suggests in a press release that the care home exploited the coronavirus pandemic to squeeze cheap labor out of employees.
"While ComForCare workers delivered essential round-the-clock, daily living assistance to people in need, the companies went to great lengths to deny these workers their hard-earned overtime wages,” says Looman. “The U.S. Department of Labor works diligently to prevent employers like these from harming workers and their families. Their actions were illegal and unconscionable.”
Elder Resource Management Inc. is an independently owned franchise of ComForCare Home Care, a nationwide network of more than 200 in-home healthcare companies. Elder Resource Management provides personal care, companionship, respite care, cleaning, and meal preparation to residents in Allegheny County.
Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda believes the ruling "sends an important message to employers in the home healthcare industry."
“Employers must pay workers overtime when the law requires and they cannot evade the law by trying to hide their violations," Nanda says. "The Solicitor’s Office will continue to focus on this industry and show those who defy the law that there are costly consequences to such actions."