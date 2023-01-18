 Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance | Pittsburgh City Paper

Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance

By

click to enlarge Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Xiaobo Waist Drum Dance Group

The 2023 Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala, organized by the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center, took place Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center chairman Dave Jiao, said “This is the first time we are celebrating downtown in the Pittsburgh Playhouse. We’re lucky today works out that this Saturday is Lunar New Year’s Eve.” Jan. 21 marks the Lunar New Year as the Year of the Rabbit for many Asian cultures, including China.

The Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center is “dedicated to enjoying traditional Chinese culture and spreading diversity in the Pittsburgh area,” said Jiao.

click to enlarge Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Matthew Saggiomo performs a peacock dance
click to enlarge Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Performers rehearse
click to enlarge Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
click to enlarge Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Performers rehearse a ribbon dance
click to enlarge Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
click to enlarge Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh

Tags

Related Content

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these Pittsburgh events

By Lucy Chen

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these Pittsburgh events

The top events in ‌Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28

By CP Staff

The top events in ‌Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28

Celebrate Lunar New Year at these 11 Pittsburgh restaurants

By Dani Janae

Celebrate Lunar New Year at these 11 Pittsburgh restaurants

How Pittsburgh's Asian restaurants and community are adjusting to a pandemic Lunar New Year

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How Pittsburgh's Asian restaurants and community are adjusting to a pandemic Lunar New Year

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

CP Year in Review: Photographer Jared Wickerham's year in photos for 2022

By Jared Wickerham

CP Year in Review: Photographer Jared Wickerham's year in photos for 2022

Pittsburgh AAPI artist collective returns with "Finding Kin"

By Lucy Chen

Pittsburgh AAPI artist collective returns with "Finding Kin" (8)

Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit

By Pat Cavanagh

Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 18-24, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Plant Wizard, Flower Farm Crew, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Plant Wizard, Flower Farm Crew, and more

By CP Staff

Report argues Pittsburgh is a UPMC company town

Report argues Pittsburgh is a UPMC company town

By Jordana Rosenfeld

District Attorney challenger Matt Dugan calls for more collaborative, preventative approach to public safety

District Attorney challenger Matt Dugan calls for more collaborative, preventative approach to public safety

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Your discarded Christmas tree could make a nutritious snack for landscaping goats

Your discarded Christmas tree could make a nutritious snack for landscaping goats

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation