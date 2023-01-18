Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala: Culture through performance | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh Xiaobo Waist Drum Dance Group

Matthew Saggiomo performs a peacock dance

Performers rehearse

Performers rehearse a ribbon dance

The 2023 Greater Pittsburgh New Year Gala, organized by the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center, took place Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse.Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center chairman Dave Jiao, said “This is the first time we are celebrating downtown in the Pittsburgh Playhouse. We’re lucky today works out that this Saturday is Lunar New Year’s Eve.” Jan. 21 marks the Lunar New Year as the Year of the Rabbit for many Asian cultures, including China.The Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center is “dedicated to enjoying traditional Chinese culture and spreading diversity in the Pittsburgh area,” said Jiao.