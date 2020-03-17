 Greater Pittsburgh Arts council pivots its existing emergency funds to coronavirus relief | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Greater Pittsburgh Arts council pivots its existing emergency funds to coronavirus relief

By

click to enlarge emergency_fund.jpg
The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council (GPAC) has an Emergency Fund for Artists in place, but it wasn't built with a world-halting pandemic in mind. It is meant to provide relief for artists experiencing personal emergencies, like stolen instruments or a house fire. But now, GPAC is expanding its focus, and fundraising to increase the amount of financial assistance available.

The emergency fund is for artists who have lost income due to an event cancellation or closing. Applications are open on the GPAC website and are open to artists in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Lawrence, Indiana, Greene, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. The fund will cover up to $500 for each approved applicant.

"The fund's original purpose was to support artists that have experienced specific emergencies such as fire, flood, accident, theft, which would impact their ability to continue their practice," says GPAC CEO Mitch Swain. He says those eligible for emergency funds include but are not limited to people with "financial losses due to canceled events, including performances and performance arts, speaking opportunities ... and offsetting loss of income for teaching artists who cannot teach during this time."


Swain says the fund began with around $14,000, which could help upwards of 30 or 40 people, but to expand efforts, GPAC launched a fundraising campaign on its Facebook page and website. So far, he says, it's already raised over $3,000 since launching yesterday.

Applications for emergency funds will be reviewed on a case by case basis, by a committee of people who work outside of GPAC.

Outside of financial donations, GPAC encourages people to support the local arts community by doing things like shopping online from small businesses and donating canceled event tickets to the venue.

"We're surveying our membership right now, asking for information about how the crisis has and is affecting them," says Swain. "We're spending a great deal of time right now getting in touch with our members to find out how we can help them."

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh foundations set up $10 million Emergency Action Fund to provide relief to those most affected by COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh foundations set up $10 million Emergency Action Fund to provide relief to those most affected by COVID-19

University of Pittsburgh libraries are still open during the coronavirus closures, for some reason

By Ryan Deto

Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus
More »

Tags

Latest in Features

PGH Artists Emergency Fund to provide financial relief to anyone in arts community in need because of coronavirus

By Hannah Lynn

PGH Artists Emergency Fund to provide financial relief to anyone in arts community in need because of coronavirus

Don't let self-quarantine get you down with these virtual museum tours, online photography collections, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Don't let self-quarantine get you down with these virtual museum tours, online photography collections, and more

Home workouts for the socially distant

By Ian Riggins

No gym? No problem. Even your dog can join in on the fun.

My family survived Disney World amid a global pandemic

By Josh Oswald

Me (in yellow) on my second trip to Magic Kingdom in a single day.
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 11-17, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

No gym? No problem. Even your dog can join in on the fun.

Home workouts for the socially distant

By Ian Riggins

Me (in yellow) on my second trip to Magic Kingdom in a single day.

My family survived Disney World amid a global pandemic

By Josh Oswald

This week in Pittsburgh: Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment

This week in Pittsburgh: Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment

By CP Staff

Pinball machines at Ace’s Breakaway and Play in Downtown

6 spots around Pittsburgh to play vintage arcade games

By Ollie Gratzinger

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation