 Gov. Wolf vetoes bill banning Pa. schools, colleges from requiring COVID vaccines | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gov. Wolf vetoes bill banning Pa. schools, colleges from requiring COVID vaccines

By

click to enlarge Governor Wolf Takes Executive Action to Combat Climate Change, Carbon Emissions - PHOTO: COURTESY OF OFFICE OF GOVERNOR
Photo: courtesy of Office of Governor
Governor Wolf Takes Executive Action to Combat Climate Change, Carbon Emissions
Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill restricting the powers of the Pennsylvania Health Department during emergencies, and banning public agencies, including school districts, from asking individuals for proof of vaccination to access government buildings or resources.

In his veto message, Wolf called the bill “contradictory, misguided and irresponsible.”

“Short-sighted legislation to tie the hands of people dedicated to public health will only make infectious diseases more difficult to fight,” Wolf said.


The bill would have prevented the state Secretary of Health from closing businesses, restricting travel, or order masking again, whether due to COVID-19 or another future health emergency.

The bill also would prevent any public entity from checking someone’s COVID-19 vaccination status, such as a school district requiring teachers or students to be vaccinated. Such requirements are colloquially known as “vaccine passports.”

Wolf already has said he has no plans to institute such a requirement on a state level.

That prohibition was also expanded to state colleges and universities, dozens of whom have already begun to require professors and students to receive a coronavirus vaccination to attend classes.


The bill passed the GOP-controlled General Assembly along party lines last week amid budget negotiations.
Stephen Caruso is a reporter at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August
Pittsburgh to get e-scooter pilot program thanks to provision included in budget bill
Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags
Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos
State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh to get e-scooter pilot program thanks to provision included in budget bill

By Ryan Deto

Electric scooter, aka e-scooter

Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pa. Senate scuttles home grow amendment, but passes other provisions cleaning up state's medical cannabis law

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. Senate scuttles home grow amendment, but passes other provisions cleaning up state's medical cannabis law
More »

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Wigle Whiskey offering a free cocktail for people getting vaccinated at their upcoming clinic

By Lauryn Nania

Wigle Whiskey offering a free cocktail for people getting vaccinated at their upcoming clinic

Pa. plans to lift mask mandate by June 28, or earlier if 70% of adults are fully vaccinated

By Marley Parish

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam speaks at a press conference.

Port Authority reminds riders masks still required on public transit vehicles, following new CDC guidelines

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority reminds riders masks still required on public transit vehicles, following new CDC guidelines
More »

Readers also liked…

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints

By Cody McDevitt

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 30- 6, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Curtis Gamble, Owner of Station in Bloomfield

State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Pirates face backlash for booking homophobic, anti-vax country singer

Pittsburgh Pirates face backlash for booking homophobic, anti-vax country singer

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh on sale for a reduced price of ... $1.5 million

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

“We Quit”: Several Pittsburgh workplaces have faced dramatic worker shortages

“We Quit”: Several Pittsburgh workplaces have faced dramatic worker shortages

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation