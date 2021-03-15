Gov. Wolf to lift some restrictions on restaurants, facilities, and events starting April 4

Effective April 4, restaurants in the commonwealth may resume bar service and alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food. Additionally, the curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted entirely. For restaurants that are self-certified or undergo the self-certification process — which requires agreeing to strictly comply with public health safety guidelines — indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75%. Restaurants that are not self-certified may raise capacity to 50%.
Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up, and takeout are still encouraged, and all restaurants must still comply with safety requirements such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
Other businesses, including personal services facilities, gyms, and entertainment facilities such as casinos, theaters, and malls, can move to 75% occupancy starting April 4. Maximum occupancy for indoor events can increase to 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.
COVID update: As cases decline and vaccination rates climb, I’m announcing the lifting of targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses effective 4/4.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 15, 2021
We'll also be expanding gathering limits to 25% for indoor events and 50% for outdoor.
ℹ️ https://t.co/S7aitZ6I49 pic.twitter.com/oEdvZIZmhM
Maximum occupancy for outdoor events will jump up to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, although maximum occupancy will be permitted if attendees and workers can comply with six-foot physical distancing requirements. Wolf last increased venue occupancy levels on March 1.
In a statement, Wolf cites the decreased number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rate — as well as the increased rates of vaccinations — for the loosening of restrictions. Although he also cautions that “mask-wearing, social distancing and business adherence to all safety orders are still imperative.”
“We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Wolf says. “Keep wearing a mask, social distancing, and, please, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
There were 3,182 new cases in the last two days in Pennsylvania and 279 new cases in the last two days in Allegheny County. As of March 15, nearly 1.3 million people have been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.