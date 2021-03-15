 Gov. Wolf to lift some restrictions on restaurants, facilities, and events starting April 4 | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gov. Wolf to lift some restrictions on restaurants, facilities, and events starting April 4

By

click to enlarge Outdoor diners on Butler Street in Lawrenceville - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Outdoor diners on Butler Street in Lawrenceville
Gov. Tom Wolf announced March 15 that he will lift targeted restrictions on Pennsylvania restaurants and businesses, as well as increased gathering limits, that will take effect starting in early April.

Effective April 4, restaurants in the commonwealth may resume bar service and alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food. Additionally, the curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted entirely. For restaurants that are self-certified or undergo the self-certification process — which requires agreeing to strictly comply with public health safety guidelines — indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75%. Restaurants that are not self-certified may raise capacity to 50%.

Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up, and takeout are still encouraged, and all restaurants must still comply with safety requirements such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
Other businesses, including personal services facilities, gyms, and entertainment facilities such as casinos, theaters, and malls, can move to 75% occupancy starting April 4. Maximum occupancy for indoor events can increase to 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.


Maximum occupancy for outdoor events will jump up to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, although maximum occupancy will be permitted if attendees and workers can comply with six-foot physical distancing requirements. Wolf last increased venue occupancy levels on March 1.

In a statement, Wolf cites the decreased number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rate — as well as the increased rates of vaccinations — for the loosening of restrictions. Although he also cautions that “mask-wearing, social distancing and business adherence to all safety orders are still imperative.”

“We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Wolf says. “Keep wearing a mask, social distancing, and, please, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

There were 3,182 new cases in the last two days in Pennsylvania and 279 new cases in the last two days in Allegheny County. As of March 15, nearly 1.3 million people have been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.

Trending

New fund started to raise money for Pittsburgh's service and entertainment workers
UPDATE: Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania workers vote to unionize
PHOTOS: Dannielle Brown ends hunger strike; announces The Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation
Oakland's new mini golf course is tee-rrific
Gluten-free in Pittsburgh? Skip the Fish Fry and try these Fish Fridays
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh-area state Rep. Jason Ortitay considering run for Pennsylvania governor

By Stephen Caruso

Pittsburgh-area state Rep. Jason Ortitay considering run for Pennsylvania governor

Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned 69 marijuana offenders in Pennsylvania. Why that matters

By John Micek

Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned 69 marijuana offenders in Pennsylvania. Why that matters

Gov. Wolf ends Pa. COVID-19 travel restrictions and increases event capacity limits

By Ryan Deto

Gov. Wolf ends Pa. COVID-19 travel restrictions and increases event capacity limits

Pennsylvania’s fossil fuel industry received $3.7 billion in tax breaks in 2019, says report

By Ryan Deto

The site of a Shell ethane cracker plant, shown under construction in 2018, in Monaca, Pa.
More »

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

New fund started to raise money for Pittsburgh's service and entertainment workers

By Hannah Lynn

New fund started to raise money for Pittsburgh's service and entertainment workers

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Gov. Wolf ends Pa. COVID-19 travel restrictions and increases event capacity limits

By Ryan Deto

Gov. Wolf ends Pa. COVID-19 travel restrictions and increases event capacity limits

What you need to know about Pennsylvania's shortage of Moderna vaccines

By Elizabeth Hardison

What you need to know about Pennsylvania's shortage of Moderna vaccines
More »

Readers also liked…

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints

By Cody McDevitt

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 10-16, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

PlumePGH tracks the source of air pollution in Pittsburgh, and how it gets to your home

PlumePGH tracks the source of air pollution in Pittsburgh, and how it gets to your home

By Ryan Deto

A home for sale on Dunseith Street as part of Oakland’s Community Land Trust

New homeownership support program in Pittsburgh draws praise from Peduto and skepticism from others

By Colleen Hammond

A Pittsburgh native has claimed innocence in homicide conviction for 23 years, but has struggled to get many to notice his case

A Pittsburgh native has claimed innocence in homicide conviction for 23 years, but has struggled to get many to notice his case

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation