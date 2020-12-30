 Gov. Wolf says current Pennsylvania COVID restrictions will end on Jan. 4 as planned | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gov. Wolf says current Pennsylvania COVID restrictions will end on Jan. 4 as planned

By

click to enlarge Gov. Tom Wolf during Wednesday's press conference
Gov. Tom Wolf during Wednesday's press conference
Today, Dec. 30, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania will end its current coronavirus business and gathering restrictions on Mon., Jan. 4, 2021. The current restrictions which prohibited indoor dining at restaurants, on-site alcohol consumption at bars, and limited large gatherings went into effect on Dec. 12 and were planned to end on Jan. 4, 2021.

Wolf said today during a press conference that the state has "begun to flatten the curve" as the reason why he is following the script on ending the temporary restrictions.

"We’ve begun to flatten the curve of new cases. But we're not out of the woods yet," Wolf tweeted today.
Nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases were tallied today in Pennsylvania, including 6,022 patients hospitalized because of the peak. That hospitalization rate is double the peak the state experienced this spring. Today in Allegheny County, 525 new COVID-19 cases were reported, as well as 47 new deaths.


Wolf said that all coronavirus mitigation efforts put in place prior to Dec. 12, such as mask-wearing requirements, gathering limits based on venue size, business capacity limits, and restaurant self-certifications, will continue beyond Jan. 4. Even through the restrictions, some restaurants, including some in the Pittsburgh area, stayed open in defiance of the orders.

Wolf added that his administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases to see if further mitigation is necessary.

"Thank you to everyone who has done their part to protect our communities, our families, and our health care system," Wolf tweeted. "We all need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Wolf also gave tempered exceptions to Pennsylvanians about the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, and he said that it will likely take months until the vaccinations are widely distributed across the commonwealth. 

Trending

Namaste Momo Corner brings comfort of Nepalese cuisine to Pittsburgh’s South Hills
Pittsburgh-area reps. Mike Kelly and Guy Reschenthaler vote against $2,000 checks for Americans
New Year's events with Hot Mass and Mostbeautifullest offer two days of dance music, performances, and more
Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Pittsburgh
1Hood Power Hour moderator Miracle Jones on what current political parties are lacking; plans to expand show past election
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Sen. Toomey spearheading push to end emergency pandemic lending program, report

By John Micek

Pat Toomey in Pittsburgh in 2016

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

By Ryan Deto

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

As deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal closes in, Pa. residents "need help yesterday"

By John Micek

As deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal closes in, Pa. residents "need help yesterday"
More »

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

Pennsylvania, and the rest of the country, behind expected pace to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

By Amanda Waltz

State Health Department laboratory in Exton, Pa.

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

In historic moment, UPMC delivers first round of COVID-19 vaccines to Pittsburgh frontline workers

By Amanda Waltz

A UPMC worker with vials of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 vaccine

New set of temporary restrictions announced for PA, including shutting down indoor dining, and limiting gatherings

By Hannah Lynn

New set of temporary restrictions announced for PA, including shutting down indoor dining, and limiting gatherings
More »

Readers also liked…

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints

By Cody McDevitt

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 23- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Mike Kelly and Guy Reschenthaler

Pittsburgh-area reps. Mike Kelly and Guy Reschenthaler vote against $2,000 checks for Americans

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh blogger Sue Kerr

Pittsburgh “Lesbian Correspondent” blogger Sue Kerr honored on 15th anniversary with city proclamation

By Lisa Cunningham

State Rep. Sara Innamorato

State Rep. Sara Innamorato talks post-election goals and strategy; stresses importance of building trust with community

By Ollie Gratzinger

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation