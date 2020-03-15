Gov. Wolf says bars and restaurants in Allegheny County to close after midnight Sunday due to coronavirus

Under the guidance of @PAHealthDept , @GovernorTomWolf ordered all restaurants and bars in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties to close their dine-in facilities at 12:01 AM on Monday, March 16, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/n1fH9uVlmA

Everyone has a role to play to reduce and slow transmission of #COVID19. Social distancing is one way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This means avoiding crowded places and maintaining distance from others when possible. More prevention tips: https://t.co/bUyobRHpCE. pic.twitter.com/AeEZMPO4oY