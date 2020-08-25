 Gov. Wolf recommends legalizing recreational marijuana as part of COVID-19 relief | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gov. Wolf recommends legalizing recreational marijuana as part of COVID-19 relief

By

click to enlarge Photo illustration only: Pittsburgh City Paper does not condone the use of smoking of any kind while wearing a mask
Photo illustration only: Pittsburgh City Paper does not condone the use of smoking of any kind while wearing a mask
Gov. Tom Wolf (D-York) reaffirmed his support for recreational marijuana today and called for legalizing cannabis as part his economic and social relief proposals in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposals include hazard pay for frontline workers, increased housing assistance, and funding for small business recovery, which is where recreational marijuana falls.

Wolf's suggested plan includes expanding loans and relief to small businesses with an additional $225 million through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program, as well as $100 million for the service industry, including bars, restaurants, and salons. To additionally aid the service industry, Wolf called for the general assembly to cancel or reduce alcohol tax for six months. Wolf's suggestion of legalizing recreational marijuana includes siphoning some of the revenue it generates towards small business funding.

"The governor is calling on the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana with the proceeds going to existing small business grant funding. Fifty percent of the funding would be earmarked for historically disadvantaged businesses," states a press release from the Wolf's office. "Along with the call to the General Assembly to pass legislation legalizing the sale and use of recreational marijuana, the governor proposes that a portion of the revenue be used to further restorative justice programs that give priority to repairing the harm done to crime victims and communities as a result of marijuana criminalization."
Wolf is not the first Pennsylvania politician to suggest legalizing marijuana as part of COVID-19 relief. State Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Hill District) proposed HB 2050 back in February, which would legalize recreational marijuana and clear the records of those currently or previously facing nonviolent drug charges. Marijuana legislation is frequently paired with restorative justice initiatives, like Wolf and Wheatley's proposals, to counteract the fact that Black adults in Pennsylvania are 3.6 times as likely as white adults to be charged with marijuana possession, according to the ACLU.


Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) has also been a loud and frequent advocate marijuana legalization as a way to generate COVID-relief funding. However, Republicans, who control the state legislature, have not been open to the idea. In fact, last year Republican state House spokesperson Stephen Miskin equated legalizing marijuana to legalizing heroin.

“Legalizing marijuana? Why not legalize heroin, why not legalize cocaine?” Miskin said in 2019.

This April, Wheatley told Pittsburgh City Paper that the economic burden the pandemic is having on the state could be enough to push legalization through the general assembly, even with historical Republican opposition.

"The demand on our tax system behind this pandemic, I think will be thus that we're going to be looking at all available options," said Wheatley in April. "I'm not pushing this just around the economics of it — I think it's just good policy in general — but I think the fact that it has the potential to have such an economic impact on our budget, and this budget is being so strained, I think we'll have a better chance within the next six months."


In his proposals, Wolf also emphasized the need for "protecting elections," and asked the general assembly to pass legislation allowing for mail-in ballots to be counted "as long as they are postmarked on election day and received by the Friday after the election."

Speaking of...

With deadline set to expire, Gov. Wolf asks lawmakers to extend moratorium on evictions, foreclosures

By John Micek

With deadline set to expire, Gov. Wolf asks lawmakers to extend moratorium on evictions, foreclosures

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Sean Parnell says veteran organizations can create an “unhealthy entitlement” mindset

By Ryan Deto

Sean Parnell speaking on RangerUp Video

PA students are in the midst of a mental health crisis as they prepare for a largely virtual year

By Elizabeth Hardison

PA students are in the midst of a mental health crisis as they prepare for a largely virtual year
More »

Tags

Latest in News

With deadline set to expire, Gov. Wolf asks lawmakers to extend moratorium on evictions, foreclosures

By John Micek

With deadline set to expire, Gov. Wolf asks lawmakers to extend moratorium on evictions, foreclosures

Pa. Senate GOP advances "first pass" at election fixes; Wolf says talks are ongoing

By Elizabeth Hardison

Pa. Senate GOP advances "first pass" at election fixes; Wolf says talks are ongoing

Pittsburgh City Council introduces police facial recognition, predictive policing ban

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh City Council introduces police facial recognition, predictive policing ban

Sean Parnell says veteran organizations can create an “unhealthy entitlement” mindset

By Ryan Deto

Sean Parnell speaking on RangerUp Video
More »

Readers also liked…

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 19-25, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Sean Parnell speaking on RangerUp Video

Sean Parnell says veteran organizations can create an “unhealthy entitlement” mindset

By Ryan Deto

Sean Parnell

Congressional candidate Sean Parnell thinks idea of independent women is “nonsense”

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Pride in Downtown Pittsburgh in 2019

LGBTQ Coalition and TransYOUniting announce takeover of 2021 Pittsburgh Pride, plan to work with organizations throughout region

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation