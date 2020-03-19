 Gov. Wolf orders all 'non-life-sustaining' business to close, enforcement begins Saturday | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gov. Wolf orders all 'non-life-sustaining' business to close, enforcement begins Saturday

click to enlarge PHOTO: ISTOCK
Photo: iStock
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering a large swath of businesses to close up shop temporally to help stem the spread of coronavirus, as the number of positive cases in Pennsylvania has grown rapidly over the last week.

Today, he announced orders that all "non-life-sustaining" businesses must temporarily shutter, or face enforcement by the state government starting Sat., March 21. These businesses include construction projects, textile and electrical equipment manufacturing, insurance carriers, private schools, accounting firms, and several retail businesses. A full list of businesses that can and can't stay open is available at the governor's website. They are order to close by today, Thu., March 19 at 8 p.m.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” said Wolf in a statement. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”  


According to a press release, in some extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers. Wolf also announced availability of low-interest loans for small businesses and eligible non-profits through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Pittsburgh-area businesses may also qualify for other financial assistance through local loans. Pittsburgh City Paper details these in our recent Pittsburgh guide to coronavirus.

Businesses that are allowed to stay open include grocery stores, food and chemical manufacturers, lumber and hardware suppliers, transportation providers, utility companies, hospitals, and most telecommunication companies.

There are now 18 positive cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County, and at least 25 confirmed cases in the Pittsburgh area. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state has seen at least 185 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a higher concentration in the Philadelphia area, particularly Montgomery County.

The confirmed cases have grown significantly over the last week.


Earlier this week, Wolf ordered the closures of public schools, libraries, and the in-dining sections of restaurants and bars. The White House has recommended that gatherings be limited to less than 10 people. 

