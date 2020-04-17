 Gov. Wolf introduces plan to reopen Pennsylvania | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gov. Wolf introduces plan to reopen Pennsylvania

By

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM GOVERNOR.PA.GOV
Screenshot taken from governor.pa.gov
Today, Gov. Tom Wolf outlined a plan for reopening much of Pennsylvania. In a press conference, Wolf acknowledged that the commonwealth has the fifth highest amount of coronavirus cases among states but said, “We have not had the explosive growth of our neighboring states thanks to your sacrifices.”

Wolf said he is ready to start working with the state legislature on a plan to reopen the commonwealth, but asked that Pennsylvanians stay vigilant in continuing social distancing during this process. He didn’t announce any hard dates when he wanted the state to reopen, but said he would be announcing dates next week and that there wouldn’t be just “one big day.”

Wolf added that he wants the state to reopen in phases and by region.


As of today, Pennsylvania has seen 29,441 positive coronavirus cases, including 1,706 new cases confirmed today. On April 1, Wolf called on a stay-at-home order for the entire state, which followed several county orders that started on March 23, including Allegheny County.

Before that, the governor ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to close across the state.

Earlier this week, state Republicans passed a bill that would order much of Pennsylvania to reopen in the near future. That bill received no votes from state Democrats, and Wolf said yesterday he will veto it.

He hinted his disagreement with the Republican effort and said, “Moving to reopen large swaths of our economy now is only going to prolong this crisis.”


Wolf said his plan to reopen will be “data driven” and will put forth guidance for employers, ensure Personal Protective Equipment and testing are available, and maintain protections for the most vulnerable populations. He added that even through the opening process, large gatherings will still have limitations.

“Now I am asking again for you to believe in our commonwealth, and asking you to stay the course,” said Wolf.

These comments come the day after President Donald Trump laid out guidelines to reopen the country. Wolf said in the press conference that his administration has been laying out plans for weeks on his guidance to reopen Pennsylvania.

He said his priorities during the soon-to-come recovery effort include an increase of the minimum wage up to $12 an hour, with a path to $15 an hour; workplace protections including no penalties or discrimination of employees if they isolate or quarantine related to COVID-19; expanding paid-sick leave rules; an expansion of affordable and high-quality childcare; funding for education and active distance learning; expanding student loan forgiveness; and increase funding for business sectors hit particularly hard, like hospitality, childcare, and health care providers.

The full plan can be read here.

Speaking of...

Drive-by protesters call for more releases of inmates at Allegheny County Jail, state prisons

By Ryan Deto

A car-only rally drives past the Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Black elected officials encourage mail-in voting and advocate for further state coronavirus aid

By Ryan Deto

Liv Bennett (left) and Summer Lee (right)

Avoid scams, report price-gouging, and know your rights with AG Josh Shapiro's coronavirus guide

By Alex Gordon

Avoid scams, report price-gouging, and know your rights with AG Josh Shapiro's coronavirus guide

Trump said vote-by-mail was 'corrupt,' but the RNC is sending Pa. voters mail-in ballot applications

By Ryan Deto

Trump said vote-by-mail was 'corrupt,' but the RNC is sending Pa. voters mail-in ballot applications
More »

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

60-Second Documentary: A performing arts university student learns online during the pandemic

By Point Park News Service

60-Second Documentary: A performing arts university student learns online during the pandemic

60-Second Documentary: Point Park Student's Living Nightmare

By Point Park News Service

60-Second Documentary: Point Park Student's Living Nightmare

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus
More »
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in News

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

60-Second Documentary: Point Park Student's Living Nightmare

60-Second Documentary: Point Park Student's Living Nightmare

By Point Park News Service

A car-only rally drives past the Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Drive-by protesters call for more releases of inmates at Allegheny County Jail, state prisons

By Ryan Deto

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation