Gov. Wolf extends moratorium on Pa. evictions and foreclosures until Aug. 31

The order protects those who have not received rent relief or financial assistance for housing from government programs, like the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), which began taking applications for rent relief and mortgage assistance on Mon., July 6.
The executive order comes after over a dozen Pennsylvania state representatives signed a letter calling for Wolf to extend the moratorium until Dec. 31. This is the fourth time Pennsylvania has placed a hold on evictions and moratoriums during the pandemic. On March 19, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that residents couldn't be evicted through April 3, which was then extended to May 11. Before it expired, Wolf extended it to July 10, and now again to Aug. 31.
“I am taking this action to help families know they will have a roof over their heads and a place to live while all of us fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wolf in a statement. “It takes one more burden off of people who are struggling and ensures that families can remain in their homes so they can protect their health and wellbeing.”