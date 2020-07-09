 Gov. Wolf extends moratorium on Pa. evictions and foreclosures until Aug. 31 | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gov. Wolf extends moratorium on Pa. evictions and foreclosures until Aug. 31

click to enlarge Gov. Tom Wolf at a press conference in June - PHOTO: THE OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TOM WOLF
Photo: The Office of Governor Tom Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf at a press conference in June
The day before his previous order was set to expire, Gov. Tom Wolf (D-York) signed an executive order protecting renters and homeowners from receiving eviction orders or foreclosures until Aug. 31. Wolf had previously ordered a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures that was set to expire on Fri., July 10.

The order protects those who have not received rent relief or financial assistance for housing from government programs, like the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), which began taking applications for rent relief and mortgage assistance on Mon., July 6.

The executive order comes after over a dozen Pennsylvania state representatives signed a letter calling for Wolf to extend the moratorium until Dec. 31. This is the fourth time Pennsylvania has placed a hold on evictions and moratoriums during the pandemic. On March 19, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that residents couldn't be evicted through April 3, which was then extended to May 11. Before it expired, Wolf extended it to July 10, and now again to Aug. 31.


“I am taking this action to help families know they will have a roof over their heads and a place to live while all of us fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wolf in a statement. “It takes one more burden off of people who are struggling and ensures that families can remain in their homes so they can protect their health and wellbeing.”

