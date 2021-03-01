Gov. Wolf ends Pa. COVID-19 travel restrictions and increases event capacity limits

The travel order that required people entering Pennsylvania from out of state to either provide a negative coronavirus test or complete a 14-day quarantine has been rescinded.
Wolf also announced new rules pertaining to indoor and outdoor events in the commonwealth. Regardless of venue size, indoor events can now allow 15% occupancy. Outdoor events are now allowed to have 20% capacity.
In a statement, Wolf cited decreasing rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as reason to lift the restrictions. He said the commonwealth has also distributed 2.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Even so, he still reminded people to maintain social distancing efforts and claimed the dropping cases were due in part to the previous mitigation efforts.
“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” said Wolf. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
Pennsylvania saw 3,573 new positive cases and Allegheny County saw 404 cases over the last 48 hours.