Gov. Wolf closes schools for the rest of the academic year

The closure applies to all public, charter, and private schools, as well as technical schools and preschools. Colleges and universities cannot reopen until further director from Wolf.
Families can continue to pick up free meals provided at school sites.
“We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis,” said Wolf in a statement. “This was not an easy decision but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees, and families.”
For more details on what school closures mean, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education school guidance page.