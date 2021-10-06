 Goodlander to host block party in Larimer with cocktails, live music, and more | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Goodlander to host block party in Larimer with cocktails, live music, and more

click to enlarge Lex Haynesworth of Goodlander Cocktail Brewery - PHOTO: COURTESY OF LEX HAYNESWORTH
Photo: courtesy of Lex Haynesworth
Lex Haynesworth of Goodlander Cocktail Brewery

The Pittsburgh nightlife scene feels like it is emerging from a hibernation. With "On the Tahn," Pittsburgh City Paper has been documenting the return of DJs, dance nights, and live music at some of our beloved venues. One popular way in-person events have been returning to the city is through block parties. These outdoor events tend to have better social distancing than the traditional dance in a bar or club.

And a new venue, Goodlander Cocktail Brewery, is following that spirit with its annual Good Fest, a free block party at Goodlander's location in Larimer on Sat., Oct. 9. Attendees can expect to see some of Pittsburgh’s favorite acts headlining and providing music and grooves throughout the night, in addition to the Goodlander's signature cocktails.

Goodlander opened in May, and is located in Larimer right next to KLVN Coffee Lab. The space serves cocktails on tap to be served at parties, barbeques, and happy hours. Most of the ingredients are made in house from fresh produce and turned into the base for delicious cocktails.


Goodlander is owned by Wes Shank, who have opened local bars like Hidden Harbor, Wigle’s Barrelhouse and Whiskey Garden, and the Butcher & The Rye. The full team includes Shank, Jay Denat, and Operations Generalist Lex Haynesworth.

Haynesworth describes Goodlander as a “first-of-its-kind” cocktail brewery.

“It's a similar business model to a traditional brewery, we just make kegs of cocktails instead of beer. We specialize in highball-style cocktails (the bubbly ones) like Moscow Mules and Mojitos," says Hanyseworth. "Everything is made from scratch with fresh ingredients and the drinks are sold on draft at Goodlander and around town at places like Spirit Lounge, Gaucho, and The Summit.”
click to enlarge The crew at Goodlander Cocktail Brewery - PHOTO: COURTESY OF GOODLANDER
Photo: courtesy of Goodlander
The crew at Goodlander Cocktail Brewery
Goof Fest is hoping to become an annual event, and the folks at Goodlander are open to hosting more parties in the future, but for now, they are focused on making Good Fest a success.

“The driving force behind putting this together would likely be my passion for wanting to see the business succeed," says Haynesworth. "I had this idea to throw a free event, with amazing DJ talent, food vendors, and just good vibes all around. And boom, Good Fest was born. Flyspace Productions is helping us close down the street and set up the stage, lighting, and everything else. Stunt Pig and Disfrutar will be onsite with food options. We'll have East End Brewing's beer for sale and KLVN Coffee will be open as well.”


 The set list for Good Fest is curated and headlined by Arie Cole. Here is the official schedule:
  • 4 p.m. - PAV
  • 5:30 p.m. - HUNY
  • 7 p.m. - Big Phil
  • 8:30 p.m. - Arie Cole
HUNY recently placed in Pittsburgh City Paper’s Best Of Pittsburgh poll as one of the city's favorite DJs. Good Fest will take place on a partial stretch of Hamilton Avenue in Larimer. Haynesworth says to expect what you might find at any block party, but with a Goodlander surprise.

“Like any good block party, it's taking place outdoors and everybody's welcome. It's free-to-attend and should be a blast. We're closing down the street on Hamilton Avenue for this free-to-attend music festival,” she says. “It is designed for people to hang out and chill for the day. We'll have some seating, some lawn games, a photo booth, but mostly it's all about the music. Also, Goodlander is also debuting a brand-new cocktail that day.”
Good Fest: Oct. 9. 4-10 p.m. 6614 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. goodlandercocktails.com

