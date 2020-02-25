 Good news for Butler Street: Pusadee's Garden announces reopening and Pita My Shawarma goes brick-and-mortar | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Good news for Butler Street: Pusadee's Garden announces reopening and Pita My Shawarma goes brick-and-mortar

By

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF PITA MY SHAWARMA
Photo courtesy of Pita My Shawarma

Pittsburghers could barely contain their excitement last week when a photo surfaced of Pusadee’s Garden storefront with “Spring 2020” written on the windows. 

It's been three years since Pusadee’s, known for its beautiful garden and authentic Thai dishes, closed for renovations.

This closure was supposed to be temporary, but the owners – who also run Noodlehead in Shadyside and Burgh Thai in Oakmont – ended up taking a longer break to complete an extensive remodel. No opening date, save for “Spring 2020,” has been set.

On the other side of Lawrenceville, Pita My Shawarma is transitioning from truck to restaurant and taking over the former home of Pastitsio on Butler Street. 

“2020 is just getting started for us as we move our shawarma food truck headquarters [to Lawrenceville] next month, then the transformation begins!!” writes owner Jason Taylor in an Instagram post. This “transformation” of the old Greek restaurant will include a wrap-around bar seating, an outdoor patio, and a bright green exterior. 

Pita My Shawarma is known for its modern and simple Mediterranean food. Since rolling out in 2018, Taylor has served the same four-item menu: chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, hummus, and fries. In the new location, Taylor plans to expand the menu to include more vegan options and weekend brunch.

Until his brick-and-mortar is ready to open, Taylor plans to utilize the space as a prep kitchen for the still-operational truck. “You will definitely see our bright green truck in Lawrenceville!” he writes. The full restaurant is slated to be up-and-running in late spring or early summer. 


Tags

Latest in Food

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Feb. 19-25

By Maggie Weaver

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Feb. 19-25

Picklesburgh is once again asking for your vote in USA TODAY’s food festivals competition

By Amanda Waltz

Picklesburgh

Heinz curses Valentine's Day with big, cheesy bowls and ketchup-flavored chocolates

By Amanda Waltz

"ValenHeinz" Tomato Ketchup Truffles

Take 5 candy bar rebranded as Reese's, continues to be the best candy bar

By Hannah Lynn

Take 5 candy bar rebranded as Reese's, continues to be the best candy bar
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 19-25, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Food+Drink

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Feb. 19-25

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Feb. 19-25

By Maggie Weaver

The Coffee Buddha in Pittsburgh's North Hills

Two Pittsburgh coffee shops to close at the end of February

By Maggie Weaver

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

By Maggie Weaver

All you need for these delicious ‘big game’ dips are common ingredients and a super bowl

All you need for these delicious ‘big game’ dips are common ingredients and a super bowl

By Josh Oswald

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation