Good news for Butler Street: Pusadee's Garden announces reopening and Pita My Shawarma goes brick-and-mortar

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Pita My Shawarma

Pittsburghers could barely contain their excitement last week when a photo surfaced of Pusadee’s Garden storefront with “Spring 2020” written on the windows.

It's been three years since Pusadee’s, known for its beautiful garden and authentic Thai dishes, closed for renovations.



No opening date, save for “Spring 2020,” has been set.

This closure was supposed to be temporary, but the owners – who also run Noodlehead in Shadyside and Burgh Thai in Oakmont – ended up taking a longer break to complete an extensive remodel.

On the other side of Lawrenceville, Pita My Shawarma is transitioning from truck to restaurant and taking over the former home of Pastitsio on Butler Street.

“2020 is just getting started for us as we move our shawarma food truck headquarters [to Lawrenceville] next month, then the transformation begins!!” writes owner Jason Taylor in an Instagram post. This “transformation” of the old Greek restaurant will include a wrap-around bar seating, an outdoor patio, and a bright green exterior.

Pita My Shawarma is known for its modern and simple Mediterranean food. Since rolling out in 2018, Taylor has served the same four-item menu: chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, hummus, and fries. In the new location, Taylor plans to expand the menu to include more vegan options and weekend brunch.

Until his brick-and-mortar is ready to open, Taylor plans to utilize the space as a prep kitchen for the still-operational truck. “You will definitely see our bright green truck in Lawrenceville!” he writes. The full restaurant is slated to be up-and-running in late spring or early summer.



