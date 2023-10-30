Golden Monk: Is this Kratom Brand Legit? Prices, Products & HONEST Customer Reviews | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kratom is a tropical plant that has been used for centuries in Southeast Asia for its medicinal and recreational properties.

However, not all kratom products are created equal. Some may be low-quality, contaminated, or overpriced. That's why it's important to find a trustworthy and reputable kratom vendor, such as Golden Monk.

In this article, we will review Golden Monk and their kratom products, and see why they are one of the best online kratom stores in the market.

So, let’s explore what this kratom brand offers, shall we?

About Golden Monk

In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of herbal supplements, and one that has caught the attention of many is Golden Monk.

Established in 2016, Golden Monk has had enough time to establish itself as a trusted brand nationwide.

This company offers a 100% money-back guarantee and is certified by the American Kratom Association, proving their dedication to the quality of their products.

This reputable kratom vendor also conducts six lab tests per ton, so you can be sure to receive potent and safe powders, capsules, or gummies.

So, let’s explore the magical world of Golden Monk together and discover whether or not this magnificent brand is the right fit for you!

Pros:

Free priority shipping on orders over $49.99

Bulk kratom options

Earn $1 per $10 spent

100% money-back guarantee

Third-lab tested

AKA-certified

Excellent customer service

Cons:

Limited payment options

So … Is Golden Kratom Legit?

Golden Monk is a legit and trusted company that provides quality kratom products, outstanding customer service, and convenient shipping methods.

The company is committed to providing a rigorous quality assurance process, which includes third-party lab testing to ensure the purity and potency of its products.

The kratom vendor also has an American Kratom Association certification, also known as AKA. This proves the trustworthiness of the company and its dedication to quality.

Golden Monk Kratom Reviews: Top Features

Most Golden Monk Kratom reviews focus on the highlight features of this reputable kratom brand, and this in-depth review is no different.

In this section, we will discuss a few of the top features of this kratom brand.

Golden Monk Kratom Selection

One of the standout features of this kratom company is its extensive selection of kratom strains. One of the most popular products on the website happens to be Kratom Gummies, which are great for those who are on the go and prefer more convenient ways to consume their kratom.

The website also provides a vast selection of the best kratom powders that provide a diverse range and come all the way from Indonesia. Some of the most high-rated powders include Green Malay Kratom, Green Borneo Kratom, Red Borneo Kratom, and so much more!

All of them being customer favorites, you can choose whichever you think would suit you the best! However, if none of those are your cup of tea, the company offers a chance to opt for something else, like Kratom Capsules.

To guarantee constant quality and potency, each strain is carefully selected and tested, so no matter what you end up choosing, you know you’ll get the finest products.

Quality Assurance

The kratom products available on the company’s website undergo rigorous testing to ensure that they meet the highest standards of purity and potency.

As the company states, everything they produce goes under third-party lab testing, providing unbiased and legitimate results to ensure the kratom's safety and quality.

Product Packaging

The kratom vendor is dedicated to making the kratom experience safe, secure, and unique. This is why they ensure that their kratom comes in air-tight, resealable bags that help preserve freshness and potency.

The company also cares about transparency. This is why all their products come with clear packaging that states precisely what you’re getting, so you can avoid misunderstandings.

Market Reputation

Market reputation talks volumes about a brand and its reliability. It proves that the company can be trusted with their products and ensures that they treat their customers fairly and understand their needs accordingly.

This is where this kratom vendor shines! The brand has developed an excellent track record in the US kratom industry. Customers rave about the brand's top-notch goods, dependable customer service, and quick delivery.

With a loyal customer base and positive Golden Monk Kratom reviews, this brand has established itself as one of the go-to brands for kratom enthusiasts nationwide.

AKA Qualification

Discussing the company's qualifications and certification is crucial to examining its safety and trustworthiness. The brand has acquired an AKA certification, proving its dedication to quality.

The American Kratom Association (AKA) is committed to upholding the right of everyone to consume kratom for medicinal purposes responsibly.

The organization focuses on five main aspects: education, customer support, global awareness, transparency, and protection of natural resources.

Third-Party Lab Testing

To ensure the utmost quality and purity of kratom, third-party lab testing is done by various companies. This provides them with unbiased and transparent information about their strains and products.

We’re happy to say that Golden Monk conducts third-party lab testing on all their products. This testing verifies the absence of contaminants and ensures that the kratom meets the brand's high standards.

With third-party lab testing, the company provides customers with peace of mind and confidence in their products.

Customer Support

Golden Monk allows their customers to contact them anytime via phone at 8559976665 or email at [email protected].

It is evident that Golden Monk truthfully cares about their customers, as their customer service is easy to reach and provides helpful solutions to any issues.

Whether you have questions about product selection, dosage recommendations, or shipping, Golden Monk's customer support team is there to help.

Refund Policy

If you believe that the item you have purchased is damaged or does not meet your expectations, do not hesitate to contact the customer service of Golden Monk, either by emailing or calling them.

The company has a 30-day refund policy for both opened and unopened products. Before issuing a refund, the customer service team will ask you to return the product. However, please note that the return shipping fees are not included in the refund.

Golden Monk Payment Methods

You can place orders at Golden Monk using Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards. The website also accepts payments using PayPal for more convenient digital transactions.

Their flexible payment options make it convenient for customers to purchase their favorite kratom strains.

Shipping Range and Stealth Methods

Golden Monk ships their products nationwide, ensuring that customers from different states can enjoy their high-quality kratom.

They also employ discreet packaging methods to protect the privacy of their customers. So, no matter which part of the United States you’re in, the company will discreetly and securely deliver your kratom.

Additionally, the company offers free priority shipping on orders over $49.99. The company ships orders via FedEx and USPS Priority, and it takes them 1-3 business days for you to receive the products.

Golden Monk Kratom Reviews by Users

To better understand the effectiveness of Golden Monk, it is always helpful to hear from those who have used the product. The brand reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with many individuals praising its ability to provide natural pain relief without the side effects often associated with pharmaceutical options.

Let’s look at some of the golden monk kratom reviews and determine if this particular brand is the right fit for you!

Akiba states that the customer service is excellent and that they always feel accommodated when it comes to asking questions.

Mojocuba claims that the product's quality at Golden Monk is outstanding, as are the packaging and the customer service. They also praised the website for its fair pricing.

If you’re worried about encountering issues when it comes to ordering kratom, fret not.

kjacxsauce92 and several other users have confirmed that as soon as they encounter a problem, the customer service team tends to fix it as soon as possible.

What Does Golden Monk Offer?

The company offers a wide range of strains and kratom products. Let’s take a look at some of them together:

Maeng Da Kratom is a kratom powder that comes from the Mitragyna Speciosa plant. Users love Maeng Da, especially because this product combines various kratom leaves.

This particular product is excellent for beginners and those who are relatively new to kratom products, as it is potent but not too overpowering.

Maeng Da is great for relaxing evenings when you would like to unwind and rest after a long day!

Out of all red vein kratom varieties, Red Bali Kratom is the most popular one. This kratom strain combines two plants - Sumatra and Borneo - with mellow aromas and calming effects.

According to Golden Monk kratom reviews posted online by customers, this particular strain usually leads to relaxing feelings and pain relief.

With its vibrant green colors and rich aromas, Green Malay is one of the highest-rated kratom products offered by this kratom vendor.

Being a relatively potent strain, we especially recommend this product to seasoned kratom users. Users of Green Malay have reported euphoric effects and a sense of calmness that sets in almost immediately.

If kratom powders seem like too much of a hassle for you, you could opt for the Kratom Capsules the website offers.

Kratom Capsules are incredibly convenient to consume, as you can take them on the go and keep them in your car or bag.

Each capsule on the website consists of 500 mg of kratom powder that has been finely ground.

Golden Monk Kratom Health Benefits

Kratom has been used traditionally in Southeast Asia for centuries, and it is believed to have a range of effects, including pain relief [1], mood enhancement [2], and increased energy levels [3].

Some individuals have found it helpful in managing stress and promoting overall well-being. Others have reported experiencing a sense of calmness and relaxation after consuming kratom [4].

Where Can I Buy Golden Monk Kratom?

Golden Monk products are available for purchase directly from their official website. Their user-friendly website makes navigating and finding the desired kratom strains easy.

Browse its extensive selection, add the products to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

The website accepts various payment methods, ensuring a smooth and convenient purchasing experience.

Golden Monk Alternatives

Below, we look at several reputable kratom vendors that make great Golden Monk alternatives.

1. Super Speciosa - Best Alternative Overall

Free kratom testers

AKA-certified

Wide variety of products

Lab-tested

15% off your first order

Super Speciosa is a name that frequently comes up when kratom enthusiasts discuss trusted vendors.

With its diverse variety of products, including gummies, capsules, drops, and even tea bags, Super Speciosa offers kratom for everyone with every taste.

Super Speciosa reviews note that it is also certified by AKA, providing quality products that are lab-tested and pesticide-free.

2. Happy Go Leafy - Best for Quick Shipping

20% off your first order

GMP-certified

AKA-approved

Same day shipping

Third-party lab-tested

Happy Go Leafy is another excellent alternative for purchasing quality kratom products. They provide quick shipping options for those who would like to receive their kratom as quickly as possible.

Also, what makes them even better are the transparent GMP and AKA certifications and third-party lab tests.

Happy Go Leafy offers kratom in various forms, including powders, extracts, and capsules.

3. Kratom Country - Best for Variety Packs

Third-party lab-tested

$5 off your first order

Discounts

Variety pack options

Established in 2010, Kratom Country was one of the first kratom vendors nationwide. Hence, they have become quite reputable and popular among kratom lovers.

Kratom Country is well-known for its variety packs that allow you to test out different kratom products and decide which one you like the best!

Being AKA-certified, they’re also quite transparent regarding their third-party lab tests and deeply care about the quality.

4. Kingdom Kratom - Best Discounts

100% money-back guarantee

Same day shipping

10% off your first order

Lab tested

28% off in October

Kingdom Kratom is another beautiful alternative if you’re looking for an excellent kratom vendor.

With their 100% money-back guarantee, you can be sure to receive quality products that are potent and convenient.

Offering powders, capsules, and extracts, Kingdom Kratom provides exceptional offers and discounts you can take advantage of any time of the year.

Golden Monk Reviews: FAQs

Below, we look at the most frequently asked questions about the Golden Monk kratom vendor.

Where Is Golden Monk Located?

Golden Monk is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the company sources its kratom directly from Southeast Asia, where the Mitragyna speciosa tree thrives in the tropical climate, the company ships to any location in the United States within the legislation.

Does Kratom Have Any Side Effects?

Yes, kratom does have side effects. Like any herbal supplement, it is essential to be aware of potential side effects before incorporating it into your routine. Kratom users have reported feelings of nausea, dizziness, or constipation after consuming kratom products in excess.

Does Golden Monk Offer a Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes, Golden Monk offers a 100% money-back guarantee. If you receive an item that does not meet your expectations, you can always contact customer service on the website and initiate a return process within 30 days of your purchase.

Golden Monk Reviews: Is Golden Monk the Right Fit for Me?

Golden Monk products made with kratom are popular herbal supplements that have gained recognition for their potential health benefits.

Sourced from Southeast Asia, third-party lab-tested, and AKA-certified, the brand is, without a doubt, a perfect choice for beginners and seasoned users.

Regardless of whether you choose to purchase from Golden Monk or the alternatives we have mentioned in the article, we hope your experience will be just as enjoyable and positive as ours.

And remember, it is always recommended to start slow and go slow when incorporating kratom into your routine.

