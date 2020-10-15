Golden Hour: The last rays of warmth in Pittsburgh

But nothing compares to the quality of light you get this time of year for about sixty minutes before the sun disappears. And honestly, I may get more daylight to work on assignments, but the harsh sun is anything but helpful. While covering the Christopher Columbus statue protest, though, I saw some incredible light cover Schenley Bridge and Flagstaff Hill. It killed me that I couldn't leave to document such a busy, glowing scene, but I knew I had to go back the next day. With a place that naturally promotes social distancing, it was a great place to walk around and observe everyone enjoying the same space in different ways: naps in a hammock, reading a book, picnic on the hill, dance lessons, endurance training, bike riding, and dog walking.
In all honesty, though, it really is the last hurrah before mother nature gives us the middle finger and turns everything brown. This would be a great time to check out Ryan Deto's article about state parks and see the fall colors at their peak before we're all locked up inside around our space heaters. And in order to prolong this paddling season, I'm going to finish writing this and go buy a wetsuit.